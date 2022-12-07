End of an era; wrap up the semester with November’s best songs

As the semester comes to a close, students are frantically renting out study rooms, staying up until the early hours of the morning to finish final assignments and getting ready for the holiday season.

Take some time in these hectic last couple of weeks to enjoy the holiday lights in the Boston Common, take a trip to one of the city’s holiday markets or grab a cup of hot chocolate with your friends to celebrate everything you’ve accomplished in the last few months.

As you wrap up this fall semester, whether it’s your first one or your last one, catch up on the best new releases from this past month.

“Die for You” by Joji

Joji released his fourth album, “SMITHEREENS,” on Nov. 4, accompanied by the single “Die for You.”

Joji’s melancholy sound drifts seamlessly into this number. His lyrics, as usual, pull on heartstrings and have the listener wanting to take a drive late at night.

The song, while a great number, is safe for the singer, and shows little variation from his norm. Despite this, Joji keeps listeners entertained with exaggerated vocals and a near-perfect production for the single.

To read the full album review, check out the article by Arts Editor Abby O’Connor.

“Her Loss” by Drake and 21 Savage

Drake and 21 Savage return to the charts with a bang, and a full length album of collaboration between the two popular rappers, which dropped on Nov. 4.

Various songs and lyrics have gone viral since the release and the lead single has peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The production of the album feels two dimensional, but the contrast of Savage’s deep vocals and Drake’s tenor lines is captivating. The album is modern and new, but holds a sense of nostalgia with tracks such as “BackOutsideBoyz,” which is reminiscent of both artist’s popular late-2010 sound.

“With Love From Me” Aly & AJ

November was a big month for the former Disney child actors. Sisters Aly & AJ released the single “With Love From” on Nov. 2.

The pop-folk is refreshing, fun and a wonderful addition to the pair’s discography. The vocals are layered beautifully and the husky tone emphasizes the wishful thinking of the lyrics.

The instrumental sets the song apart from other singles this month. Both Aly and AJ play the guitar and are well-equipped to have an intricate backtrack. The small amount of electric strings and horns adds just a unique-enough touch to push this song into the indie realm.

This single has many excited to see the next release from this duo.

“The Family” by BROCKHAMPTON

Kevin Abstract and his hip-hop group BROCKHAMPTON ended an era with the release of their eighth and final album titled “The Family.”

The album as a whole fits in perfectly with the rest of the band’s discography. It holds a Kanye production sound and quality, and yet feels as if a Mac Miller tone hides below the surface of the lyrics.

However, long-time fans should be disappointed by the fact that Kevin Abstract, the band’s founder and frontman, is the only vocalist throughout the tracklist. Though Bearface and Boylife aided in production, this was Abstract’s goodbye to his group that had been ready to move on for a while.

Less than 24 hours after the band’s release of “The Family,” a second album, titled ”T M,” composed of recordings from 2021, was released as a “thank you to the fans.”

“My Mind and Me” by Selena Gomez

With the release of her documentary of the same name on Apple TV+, Selena Gomez returned to the music scene with single “My Mind and Me.”

The ballad, which details Gomez’s struggle with mental illness, is a personal track that reflects the artist’s personal experience while also offering comfort to her listeners.

The song serves its purpose; it accompanies the documentary beautifully, and sums up Gomez’s dedication to advocating for mental health. It’s not her best work, but it is a true representation of Gomez as an individual.

If you’ve made it this far, thank you for reading this month’s, and every month’s, “Wrapped.”

