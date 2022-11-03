The Witches are Back in Hocus Pocus 2

Black cats, broomsticks and the bewitching hour aren’t the only things to lookout for this October: the infamous Sanderson sisters also made their comeback in Disney’s “Hocus Pocus 2” on Sept. 30.

After nearly 30 years, the wickedest witches in Salem returned in the “Hocus Pocus” sequel starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy. The original plot follows the story of siblings, Max (Omri Katz) and Danny (Thora Birch), who recently moved to the town of Salem during its spookiest season: October. Joined by their friend Allison (Vinessa Shaw), the trio mistakenly light a black flame candle on All Hallow’s Eve, bringing the Sanderson sisters back to Salem to steal the lives of children.

The loveable protagonists befriend a talking cat, steal a spell book, conquer the witches and save the town. For almost 30 years that has been that for the Sanderson sisters — until now.

“Hocus Pocus 2” opens with the young Sanderson sisters in the town of Salem in 1653. The audience gets to see a new, younger side to the 300-year-old witches. As children they are outsiders amidst their community, causing mischief and fear. However, a tender side is shown as well as sisters share a special bond and care for each other.

Flash forward to present day Salem, the audience is introduced to new characters: Becca (Whitney Peak), Izzy (Belissa Escobedo) and Cassie (Lilia Buckingham). Fans of witchcraft themselves, they set off into the woods to celebrate Becca’s 16th birthday with a black flame candle gifted to them by the town’s magician and Sanderson sister-enthusiast. Lighting the candle, they bring the Sandersons back, leading these new characters down the same path as Max, Danny and Allison.

Fans will be excited to know that the Sandersons are not the only ones to rise from the dead, with another familiar face making a return to Salem, as well.

This more theatrical return is what some, including Rotten Tomatoes, are calling better than the original. However, when the original Hocus Pocus aired it was not so popular. It was described as a flop and received very low ratings. It was only after years of reruns each Halloween that the film became the cult classic we know today. Since then, Hocus Pocus has become a beloved film for families to watch during the Halloween season, and with the Sanderson sisters being favorite Halloween costumes each year.

“Hocus Pocus 2” is the return we’ve been waiting for, and the best way to get another glimpse at the mischievous sisters from the town of Salem. A film that does not seem to surpass the original with its storyline, the film brings new and exciting elements to the original characters, including some character developments that are unexpected and surprising.

“Hocus Pocus 2” gives fans a chance to see their favorite witches back in action in a brighter, bolder and more theatrical performance. While it may not hold a candle to the cult classic original, Hocus Pocus 2 is a must see this Halloween season.

