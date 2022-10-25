Feed your sweet tooth with these Halloween movies

Halloween is just around the corner and what better way to get into the spooky spirit than to watch movies that will ensure you sleep with the lights on. Plus, who doesn’t love a good ghost story? If you have been slacking on your Halloween watchlist, here are eight movies to throw you right into the spirit of the season. From terrifying to fun and light-hearted, these movies are sure to make this time of year the best.

The Witch

Set in 1630 during the colonization of Massachusetts, “The Witch” follows a strict religious family who moves to a new town. Shortly after their move, the family experiences chilling occurrences that lead them to believe a family member has signed a contract with the devil. This movie is a fantastic thriller for those who enjoy historical fiction, terrifying suspense and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Orphan First Kill

“Orphan,” which came out in 2009, is one of the most horrifying stories that was loosely based on real events that took place in Norway when a woman posed as a 13-year-old boy and became violent with the people she was residing with. Isabelle Furhman reprises her iconic role as Esther in the second film, “Orphan First Kill,” a prequel to the first film. Delivering an exceptionally scary performance, Furhman continues to drive home the terrifying fact that stories like Esther’s are real.

The Amityville Horror (2005)

With many Amityville films in the franchise, it can be difficult to choose the scariest one to watch. The 2005 remake of the 1979 classic is a great choice if you want to creep onto the edge of your seat. The series of movies is reportedly based on a true haunting that happened at the house in Amityville, N.Y. With a great cast comprised of Ryan Reynolds and Chloë Grace Moretz, “The Amityville Horror” is a promising film for those who thrive on the “trick” aspect of Halloween. With a hefty amount of jumpscares and skin-crawling scenes, this movie is a great movie to give you a good scare before Halloween.

Hellraiser (2022)

This new horror is said to be one of the scarier films that movie-goers have seen in quite some time. The movie is a take on the 1987 “Hellraiser.” Both films follow a woman as she experiences supernatural entities after coming into possession of an ancient puzzle box. “Hellraiser (2022),” is a great choice for those who enjoy remakes of classics and jump scares.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Based on what used to be everyone’s favorite children’s book, “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” follows a group of teenagers after a person in the town is murdered as they experience terrifying and dangerous happenings that follow the same stories of the beloved book. A fun twist on a classic book, this movie is a terrific way to get a jumpstart on Halloween.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

One of the most fun Halloween movies in existence, “Ghostbusters,” is a classic and an exhilarating take on ghosts and how they are captured. If you enjoyed the original “Ghostbusters” movie, it may be worth watching the newest installment of the beloved story. In this movie, a mom and her two children move to a new town and discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters. It’s important to note that “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” is not a reboot but a continuation of the original story. You see some of the original characters again, with some actors reprising their roles. It’s a great movie that calls back to nostalgia with a new twist on it.

Coraline

In this fun and chilling kid’s fantasy movie, we see a young girl, Coraline, who discovers a door in her home that leads to an alternate world that mirrors the one she lives in. This universe is seemingly better than her own until she realizes the people in this alternate world want to keep her forever and Coraline isn’t so all right with that fact. She fights to get back to her own world in this fun family adventure movie. “Coraline” is easily one of the best movies to watch this spooky season. The brilliant claymation in this film enhances this movie beyond belief.

Halloweentown

This Disney Channel classic is a fun and light-hearted twist on witches and Halloween. Marnie and her siblings go stay with their grandmother at her home in Halloweentown, where they find out that she is a witch and they all come from a family of witches. Marnie has to help her family fight off the evil beings of Halloweentown that are threatening a world takeover. The plot is extremely fun, and seeing a fictional world inspired by Halloween is a great way to throw yourself into the Halloween spirit. It also doubles as a great way to relive your childhood years at Halloween time with such a nostalgic film.

