Falling in love with The 1975’s fifth album

The 1975’s fifth studio album, “Being Funny in a Foreign Language,” was released Oct.14. This album is overall the most positive to come from the band and it did not disappoint listeners. Each song was beautifully produced with heartfelt lyrics and overwhelming honesty.

Lead singer Matt ‘Matty’ Healy and drummer George Daniels worked with Jack Antonoff to produce the album. Antonoff is known for his work with singers such as Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey and Lorde along with the work of his own band, the Bleachers. The 1975 is known for their prolific lyrics and social commentary along with the use of synths, horns and catchy guitar.

However, this album differs from its predecessors with a much shorter track list.

On the first listen, it is clear that the band has not strayed from their roots and have made this album’s sound cohesive with the previous four records.

Starting with track one, “The 1975” begins with fans not knowing what to expect. The song has a melancholy theme, almost like a reflection on the lives of young people today, concluding with the lyrics, “I’m sorry if you’re livin’ and you’re seventeen.”

This is one of the strongest opening tracks for the band solely due to the lyrical content being more than just an introduction and being more of a commentary on modern society and the impact it has on young people.

“Happiness,” the next track, is an earnest song about the desire that a person has for their partner that hooks listeners in with the catchy chorus. The introspective lyrics like, “Her body’s like a modern art, take it out in front of me. I’ve gotta stop messing it up because I’m feeling like I’m messing it up,” resonate with listeners who know the feeling of not wanting to lose a relationship with someone they truly love.

A few songs in, listeners will find “Looking For Somebody (To Love),” which touches upon the topic of school shootings. Since their third album, the band has not shied away from writing about more controversial topics in the increasingly complicated political climate.

This song has a very upbeat sound and cadence to it, which contrasts with some of the darkest lyrics. The repetitive use of synths keeps the song feeling light hearted with such a heavy hearted topic.

“I’m In Love With You” was the third single released and the most upbeat and sonically positive song that has been released by the historically cynical band. This song is about being in love and has an overwhelming almost cinematic tone to it with harmonies and acoustic guitar layered over their technological sound.

The upbeat nature quickly subsides when introduced to “All I Need To Hear” which is the raw and slow lead into the second half of the record. This song feels like a bare confessional of someone pleading with their partner and telling them that nothing matters except for them. The simplistic style with the use of light guitar chords makes the song delicate and lets listeners feel more at peace listening to a relatable song about love and yearning.

Later on in the album is the song “About You,” which is considered a continuation of “Robbers,” a fan favorite from their first album. Although the song has a more distorted sound, it’s also beautifully smooth and feels like a more matured version of their original sound, which gave the song an eclectic feeling to it.

The final track, “When We Are Together,” is an elegant way of wrapping up the album’s storyline. The album has a theme of love and introspective nature while still talking about important happenings in the world. This song is a conclusion to the story told on the album in this loving and heartfelt way which is very true to The 1975. It leaves listeners craving for more without feeling like they were left out to dry. The acoustic guitar harmonizes with the simple lyrics as a reflection of the relationship that has been detailed through the rest of the albums.

This album is mature and beautiful that leaves listeners wanting to keep it on a never ending loop.

