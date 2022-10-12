Program Council’s Halloween Bash set to rock the Royale next week

The university tradition returns to campus for first time since before COVID-19 pandemic in 2019

The Suffolk University Program Council’s annual Halloween Bash is back for another year, with the perfect recipe for a spook-tacular night.

The Bash will be held on Oct. 20 at the Royale Nightclub from 7-10 p.m.​​

It’s been 3 years since the last Bash at Suffolk due to the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year’s Bash will bring together the Ramily Spirit,”, said Alessandra Rera, traditions chair for PC.

Last Fall, PC was only able to hold a modified Trick-Or-Treat gathering in replace of the Halloween Bash.

The Bash will feature a live DJ, Halloween Costume Contests, photo booths and more spooky themed activities.

Jillian Flynn, president of PC, said she has not seen the Bash in action since 2019, but is expecting it to be a “fun time” for the Suffolk community.

PC coordinates and organizes various student events at Suffolk. They encourage all students to participate in a variety of hosted events throughout the school year.

“PC strives to plan inclusive and fun events,” said Flynn.

Their goals as a club are to continue student involvement by building the community by demonstrating teamwork within their organization.

One of the main features of the Bash will be the Halloween costume contest, where students will compete and be judged for their costumes the night of the event.

“I’m mostly excited to see what students dress up as for the Bash,” said Ainsley Reid, a freshman at Suffolk.

There will be 3 different chances for a winner including a solo, group and surprise category costume winner. Students can already taste the anticipation.

“I already have my costume so I can’t wait to see what other students dress up as,” said Reid.

While keeping the Halloween spirit and tradition alive, PC has strict guidelines on costume dress code. All costumes must remain appropriate and must comply with the guidelines found on their Instagram page @Suffolkpc.

“Be respectful with your costumes, cultures are not costumes,” said Rera.

Any provocative, hateful targeting, offensive costumes and cultural appropriation of any sort will not be tolerated at the venue and will result in removal from the Bash.

Tickets are being sold on the third floor of the Sawyer Academic Building at the Student Leadership and Involvement Office desk. Tickets are $10, and 2 tickets can be purchased per Suffolk ID. Suffolk students can bring an additional guest outside of the university but the guest must bring a government-issued ID. Suffolk students must bring their Suffolk ID cards the night of the event.

PC emphasized that anyone is welcome to join the club anytime. For further interest or questions about the Halloween Bash or future events, follow the official Suffolk PC page on Instagram: @Suffolkpc.