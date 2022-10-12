Suffolk Career Center set to open new space

Suffolk University’s new Career Center space, located on the corner of Tremont Street and Beacon Street, will open its doors to the Suffolk community for the first time on Oct. 13, providing an improved hub for the university’s career and equity services.

The grand opening event, which begins at 4 p.m., will provide all members of the Suffolk community a chance to acquaint themselves with the new location and all that it has to offer.

“Attendees will tour the newly-renovated location for the center, have a chance to network and mingle with peers, alumni and industry partners, get some free giveaways, and enjoy light refreshments. Midway through the event, there will be short remarks in the lobby of 73 Tremont by myself, President [Marisa] Kelly, and other guests,” said Dave Merry, associate provost and executive director of the Career Center.

The Center for Career Equity, Development and Success will service a multitude of needs for the Suffolk community and beyond. According to a press release, the Career Center will house the university’s career planning, advising, networking and interviewing services, available to Suffolk students and alumni, also incorporating partnering employers.

The Career Center aims to give students a jumpstart into networking and career planning, which, according to Merry, sets Suffolk students up for future opportunities and success.

“When students engage early and often in their career planning process, they have access to more opportunities to build professional skills, explore career pathways, develop networks and mentoring relationships, and more confidently enter their first job after graduation. This incredibly visible and accessible location will help make these career conversations a regular part of Suffolk students’ experience. The new location is also a draw for alumni and employers, as it broadcasts Suffolk’s commitment to career excellence and provides an ideal location to connect with current students,” Merry said.

The Career Center, once open, will provide both formal and informal services to students, providing them with various opportunities to utilize the center’s resources.

“We’re excited for students to use the communal area of the new [Career] Center as a place to grab a quick coffee, meet for a group project, relax between classes, or connect informally with visiting alumni and employers. Students can also take advantage of our peer advising hours, professional career coaching, and events designed to build their network and prepare for their next career opportunity,” said Merry

Through the highly-visible location of the Career Center in the university’s Rosalie K. Stahl building, the administration hopes that students will integrate all the Career Center has to offer into their daily lives, putting all the services into use.

“The opening of this highly visible location marks the latest step in our ongoing efforts to foster career equity within the Suffolk community and beyond,” President Marisa Kelly said in a press release. “We are excited to reduce the number of steps, both literally and figuratively, between a Suffolk University student’s first day on campus and the first day of their professional pursuits, whatever they may be.”

Moving forward, the Career Center has a plethora of events planned, including employer spotlights, equity programs and career labs.

“We have a slate of great events lined up for the semester that can be found on the Career Center website, many of which will take advantage of our new location. During the spring semester, our first full semester in the new location, we plan to launch even more initiatives that capitalize on our new physical space,” Merry said.

