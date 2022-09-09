Mod Sun and Blackbear prepare to take Seaport stage

Mod Sun and Blackbear, two of the biggest names in pop-rap, are set to take the stage of the Leader Bank Pavilion on Friday, September 10 in the Seaport District.

Mod Sun, coming off the release of his emotionally-charged single “Battle Scars,” is opening for the “Hot Girl Bummer” singer on his “nothing matters” tour.

“Battle Scars” was a deeply personal track for the “Personally Imperfect” singer.

“I’ve been building up to this song for over two years,” said Mod Sun. “I felt really bad about myself at the time and was stuck in a routine of toxicity. I got together with an amazing group of people that helped me tell the story.”

The song is “about having the strength to wake up and make yourself proud, but you can’t do that until you look your demons in the eye,” he said.

“Sometimes you just have to leave everything behind and start all over again. I was dealing with addiction for a decade. I was in relationships that I knew were destroying who I really was. I was slowly dying everyday and I had to break the cycle,” Mod Sun said.

As of late, the singer-songwriter from Minnisota has been collaborating with rappers, rockers and everyone in between.

Mod Sun and financée Avril Lavigne released single “Flames” in 2021, and the star has been connected to Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker through their various audio-visual productions.

Mod Sun was inspired enough to release his own short film documenting the trials and tribulations of his own life in the music video for his newest track.

Boston is only the fourth stop on tour for both Blackbear and Mod Sun, and the pair have plans to hit only one other stop together. After touring with Blackbear, Mod Sun is hitting the road with Palaye Royal, a Canadian-American rock band formed in Las Vegas.

