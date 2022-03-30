Experiences of living in a homestay

When students hear the phrase “studying abroad,” everyone pictures something different and everyone goes abroad for their own reasons.

Personally, I wanted to learn and gain insight on a new culture, learn a new language and know what it means to live as a local. I decided to attend Suffolk University in Madrid, Spain and rather than staying in the dorms, I chose a homestay.

Living with a local family is a huge decision when in a different country. This means living under the roof of a Spaniard family in a Spanish speaking household.

I have been here for around a month and a half and I can already call my host family my real family. My days consist of home cooked meals, developing great relationships with my homestay “parents” and “siblings” and speaking better Spanish.

I am being taught more about the country and culture everyday compared to other students just because of my location. I am experiencing much more than a typical tourist. I am now experiencing Spain as a local.

The level of comfort that is given by a homestay family is like no other. I have been sick while here and they have given me nothing but love and support. I have had help getting to the doctor’s, my homestay family brought food to my room and my host mother made me lemon water and tea with honey.

I understand that living with strangers is a big step for many to overcome, but I promise you that it is worth that fear of going out of your comfort zone.

Being in a completely new country is very scary. You are new to the language, the people and the atmosphere. Having a family who knows the area and who wants to give you nothing but love and support is a great thing to have when studying abroad.