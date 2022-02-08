10 romance movies to watch this Valentine’s Day

“The Notebook,” “Titanic,” “10 Things I Hate About You” and “50 First Dates” are just some of the movies you should watch this Valentine’s Day.

To be completely honest, it takes a lot for me to finish a television series or even a movie. For some reason, I become bored with the plotlines and characters early on in the stories.

That’s what makes this list even more special than just a regular top 10. The one movie genre that never fails to keep my interest is romance. Romantic dramas and romantic comedies – more commonly referred to as rom-coms – make up this list of top 10 movies you should watch for Valentine’s Day.

Every single movie I listed is cliche and 100% predictable. I’ll be the first to admit my picks are a little embarrassing from an outsider’s point of view. But as the saying goes, “don’t knock it ‘till you’ve tried it.”

1. “The Notebook” (2004)

This is the first of five movies I listed that are based off of books written by Nicholas Sparks. I’m a huge fan of his work, even though I’ve never read the books themselves. I’ve only seen the films that have been adapted from his writing. “The Notebook” is a classic love story, bringing me to tears even after watching it for the 100th time. I’m also a huge Rachel McAdams fan, who plays the lead role of Allie Hamilton.

Critics and haters of the film call Noah Calhoun (Ryan Gosling) “toxic” for his pursuit of Allie. A story published in Bustle goes as far to say that Noah is an “obsessive creep.” I’m probably not selling you on this movie, but I definitely beg to differ. These two parallel opposite lovers are a match made in heaven, in my opinion.

Noah is in love with Allie at first sight, and even after they are apart for several years, fate brings the two back together for the rest of their lives. They have a passionate, exciting attraction to one another that most people go their whole lives without ever experiencing.

2. “A Walk to Remember” (2002)

“The Notebook” may make me tear up, but this heart-wrenching story makes me sob. Another unlikely pair of people, Jamie Sullivan (Mandy Moore) and Landon Carter (Shane West) overcome obstacles of peer judgment, parental disapproval and health conditions to be together.

I had no idea that this is yet another work inspired by Sparks, but I’m sensing a theme here. A troubled and seemingly bad guy falls in love with the goody-two-shoes girl, who seems like she has it all together. The law of opposites attract comes into play, and the audience (especially me) falls for it once again.

3. “10 Things I Hate About You” (1999)

This 1999 release may seem a little old school, but its witty humor interlaced with moments of over-the-top romance is a sweet combination.

My favorite part is when Patrick Verona (Heath Ledger) belts out “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” originally by Frankie Valli. He sings to Kat Stratford (Julia Stiles) in an effort to win her love after several desperate attempts. Something about this grand romantic gesture makes me feel both delighted and humiliated at the same time.

At the very end of the movie, after trials and tribulations have pushed Kat and Patrick apart, Kat recites an original poem, which inspired the title of the film. She admits her love-hate feelings toward Patrick, and leaves all of us heart-broken and uplifted at the same time. You have to watch it to truly understand the emotions behind this scene.

4. “The Proposal” (2009)

Boss lady Sandra Bullock takes this film by storm. She is the embodiment of who I want to grow up to be, the editor-in-chief at a well-respected publishing company. Honestly, I love her more than I love her relationship with her male counterpart.

In this comedic film, Bullock plays Margaret Tate and she takes desperate measures in order to not lose her dream job. She goes as far as to coerce her secretary/assistant Andrew Paxton (Ryan Reynolds) into marrying her. I think it’s pretty obvious what happens.

If you didn’t figure it out from my brief description, you will about 10-15 minutes into the movie, but you’ll still be engrossed in the amusing and endearing storyline.

5. “Titanic” (1997)

Don’t judge me for this one. I know it’s ridiculously long, with a run time of three hours and 14 minutes, but it’s a timeless tale. With Leonardo DiCaprio as Jack, I think that really speaks for itself. I’m a huge fan of DiCaprio’s work, especially as a young actor. In this movie, he’s charismatic, catching the attention of socialite Rose (Kate Winslet), who is technically out of his league.

She’s tired of the glamor of her everyday life, and craves something simpler. She finds exactly that as she falls for Jack, who is underprivileged and struggling to make ends meet.

I will say that for such a long movie, their relationship is rather short. I won’t spoil it, but it reminds me of “Romeo and Juliet” in many ways. It’s sad but beautiful.

6. “50 First Dates” (2004)

Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler… do I really need to say anything else? This unlikely pair falls in love over and over again, as it hints in the title. This is a different look for Sandler, who typically plays the funny guy in most films, but instead plays Henry, a sweet and patient guy who falls head over heels for Lucy, who suffers from memory loss.

The story isn’t as dramatic as the previous five I listed, but the cute and simple concept behind it makes it one of my favorites.

7. “The Last Song” (2010)

I’m back with another Sparks adaptation, starring Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth. Cyrus is known as Ronnie, a reserved and snippy teenager who is currently living with her dad in Georgia.

The fact that this story revolves around a beach town makes it full of adventure and Ronnie’s troubled relationship with her dad also adds another layer to the not-so-typical love story. Will is portrayed by Hemsworth, and he patiently works at winning Ronnie over after a bad first encounter.

The two go through ups and downs in their relationship, but at the end of the day, they love each other and power through their problems.

8. “Safe Haven” (2013)

Usually, it’s the guy in the relationship who has a hidden past and trauma. But Sparks switches it up and puts Katie (Julianne Hough) in the spotlight right off the bat. The movie has a mysterious and dark opening, and we slowly find out details of Katie’s past throughout the plot.

Not to say, however, that love interest Alex (Josh Duhamel) comes without baggage. After losing his wife, Alex hasn’t had any relationships until Katie shows up in town. The two find comfort and solace with each other, at least for a little while.

In general, this is more of a romantic drama, with lots of backstories, as well as some surprising twists and turns. I didn’t find this film to be as predictable as many of the others I listed prior, and was on the edge of my seat at many points.

9. “The Lucky One” (2012)

This Sparks story is currently trending on Netflix, so I decided to check it out. I was not disappointed. This movie is based entirely around destiny and fate, and where it can lead you in life. After Marine Logan Thibault (Zac Efron) finds a photo of a girl dropped by a fallen soldier, he experiences a string of good luck and avoidance of many near-death encounters. Logan decides to find the mystery girl and thank her.

The two fall in love, unsurprisingly, but face some roadblocks along the way. Beth (Taylor Schilling) has a complicated relationship with her ex-husband, who is a police officer in town. He causes many issues for Beth and Logan, but their love prevails. There are some small shocking moments but for the most part, this is a film you can follow easily and guess what’s coming next.

10. “Can You Keep a Secret?” (2019)

First ranked #4, then #6, and last time I checked it was #10 on Top 10 Movies in the U.S. Today on Netflix, and is the most modern of the movies on my list. Released in 2019, this film is relatable, funny and unusual.

The main characters, Emma Corrigan and Jack Harper, are played by actress Alexandra Daddario and actor Tyler Hoechlin.

I had never heard of these two or seen them in any previous movies or shows, but I found myself loving them as much as the more prominent figures I listed earlier. Emma is someone I relate to immensely. She is seemingly an open book, but sometimes afraid to show her true colors in fear of rejection.

She spills her deepest secrets to the man sitting next to her on a flight back from Colorado, Jack Harper, and later finds out he’s the CEO of the company she works for.

Jack is a mesmerizing man, not only because of his corporate power, but because of his admirable physique and charming personality. He woos Emma, but is never as open as she once was with him. They go through some small fights before eventually finding a compromise in their relationship.

This Valentine’s Day, whether you’re alone in bed eating chocolates you bought for yourself, spending a night with your closest friends, or staying in with your significant other – try watching one or two of these idyllic tales.

Follow Morgan on Twitter @mjltorre