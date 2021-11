Honoring+lives+lost+to+violence+for+Transgender+Day+of+Remembrance

This article contains sensitive content about transphobic violence and murder.

At least 60 Transgender, non-binary and gender nonconforming individuals were killed in the U.S. in 2021 due to transphobic violence.

Internationally, Transgender Day of Remembrance honors the victims of these hate crimes on Nov. 20.

TDoR originated after the death of Rita Hester, a 34-year-old Black Transgender woman who was murdered in her Allston apartment in 1998. According to the Human Rights Campaign, the candle-lit vigil in 1999 sparked a web movement titled “Remembering our Dead” as well as cities across the nation coming together to honor the victims of anti-Transgender violence.

The Suffolk Interfaith Center honors the Transgender community with an altar where individuals can sit and reflect on the Transgender lives lost every year. Members of the Suffolk community can visit the altar within the Suffolk Interfaith Center and light a candle to pay

respects to the victims.

Jahaira DeAlto Balenciaga, one of the victims listed below, was a resident and Transgender advocate in Dorchester. This violence happens internationally, however this year Boston lost a member of the Transgender community.

These 60 victims are those whose deaths were reported, as transphobic violence often goes unreported or inaccurately reported, according to the Human Rights Campaign. The individual stories of these victims are available through the QR code.

The names of the victims are as follows:

Tyianna Alexander, a 28-year-old Black Transgender woman

Samuel Edmund Damián Valentín, a Transgender man

Natasha Keianna, a 37-year-old Black Transgender woman

Bianca “Muffin” Bankz, a Black Transgender woman

Dominique Jackson, a Black Transgender woman

Sandie Crisp, a 61-year-old Latina Transgender woman

Fifty Bandz, a 21-year-old Black Transgender woman

Alexus Braxton, also known as Kimmy Icon Braxton, a 45-year-old Black Transgender woman

Alexander Blake VanDalsen, a 21-year-old Transgender man

Chyna Carrillo, who also went by Chyna Cardenas, a 24-year-old Latinx Transgender woman

Jeffrey “JJ” Bright, a 16-year-old Transgender boy

Jasmine Cannady, a 22-year-old non-binary person

Jenna Franks, a 34-year-old white Transgender woman

Kim Wirtz, a 43-year-old Asian Transgender woman

Diamond Kyree Sanders, a 23-year-old Black Transgender woman

Rayanna Pardo, a 26-year-old Latina Transgender woman

Aidelen Evans, a 24-year-old Black Transgender woman

Krys Brandon Ruiz, a 26-year-old Transgender man

Kim Ramirez, a Transgender woman in her mid-20s

Jaida Peterson, a 29-year-old Black Transgender woman

Brianna Maritza Marquez, a 26-year-old Latina Transgender woman

Dominique Lucious, a 26-year-old Black Transgender woman

Remy Fennell, a Black Transgender woman in her 20s

Tiara Banks, a 24-year-old Black Transgender woman

Natalia Smüt Lopez, a 24-year-old Black and Puerto Rican Transgender woman

Iris Santos, a 22-year-old Latinx Transgender woman

Tiffany Thomas, a 38-year-old Black Transgender woman

Keri “Bobo” Washington, a 49-year-old Black Transgender woman

Jahaira DeAlto Balenciaga, a 42-year-old Transgender woman

T. Hardin, was a 35-year-old Transgender woman

Whispering Wind Bear Spirit, a 41-year-old Indigenous non-binary person

Sophie Vásquez, a 36-year-old Latina Transgender woman

Danika “Danny” Henson, who also went by Pryynce Daniel and Niia Da Don on Facebook, a 31-year-old Black genderfluid Transgender woman

Serenity Hollis, a 24-year-old Black Transgender woman

Nona Moselle Conner, a 32-year-old Transgender woman

Giselle Hartzog, a 30-year-old Transgender woman

Oliver “Ollie” Taylor, a 17-year-old white Transgender boy

Poe Black, who also went by Oliver Jackson and Legion, was a 21-year-old two-spirit person

KC Wilson, a 26-year-old Transgender woman

DeeDee Thomas, a 42-year-old Black Transgender woman

Tierramarie Lewis, a 36-year-old Black Transgender woman

EJ Boykin, a 23-year-old Transgender man who also went by Novaa Ru Watson

Rubi Dominguez, a 29-year-old Latine Transgender woman

Taya Ashton, a 20-year-old Black Transgender woman

Jessica Smith, a 33-year-old Transgender woman

Shai Vanderpump, a 23-year-old Black Transgender woman

CoCo Chanel Wortham, a 44-year-old Transgender woman of color

Pooh Johnson, a 25- year-old Black Transgender woman

Zoella “Zoey” Rose Martinez, a 20-year-old Latina Transgender woman

D’isaya Monaee Smith, a 23-year-old Black Transgender woman

Briana Hamilton was a 26-year-old Black Transgender woman

Kiér Laprí Kartier, a 21-year-old Black Transgender woman

Royal Poetical Starz, a 26-year-old Black Transgender woman

El Cho, a 30-year-old non-binary person

Mel Robert Groves, a 25-year-old Black Transgender man

Keeva Scatter, 34-year-old Transgender woman

Jessi Hart, a white 42-year-old Transgender woman

Jo Acker, a white 26-year-old Transgender woman

Rikkey Outumuro, a.k.a. Tru Starlet, was a 39-year-old Latina Transgender woman

Marquiisha Lawrence, a 28-year-old Black Transgender woman

Say their names and honor their lives.

All gallery images courtesy of todr.translivesmatter.info