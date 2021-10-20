Rams defeat Wentworth after late game surge

The Suffolk Rams women’s soccer team defeated cross-town competitors Wentworth 4-1 Tuesday night.

Wentworth opened up the scoring in the 13th minute, but Suffolk quickly leveled the match with a long goal from junior forward Hayley Long less than a minute later.

“We started out a little slow but I think we definitely improved a lot as we played together,” Long said.

After the 1-1 first half, Suffolk bombarded the Wentworth goal in the second half, shooting the ball nine times while dominating possession in the cold conditions at East Boston Memorial Stadium.

“I’m so pleased with the way we came out. We out worked them which is one thing that we talked about at halftime,” said Suffolk Women’s soccer coach Ashley Van Vechten.

In the 50th minute, Long looked to add to her goal total with a shot in the box that rebounded to the feet of first-year midfielder Chelsea Fallon, who put the ball over the goal line to give Suffolk the lead they would expand on through the rest of the half.

“We’re willing to work for every single ball on that field. We’re not going to give up anything especially in the 18. If there’s a goal scoring opportunity, we’re going to take advantage of it everytime,” Long said.

Suffolk would add to their lead after a shot outside the box from Suffolk junior forward Nicole Morin-Trotta got past the Wentworth keeper. The shot was assisted by senior midfielder Carley Pearce, the first of two assists for her on the night.

“She was just a terror down that right flank. I really was impressed with the level of intensity that she brought,” Van Vechen said. “It’s wonderful that she got the reward for it. You’ve got to be willing to try. The best thing you can do on attack is be versatile.”

Suffolk ensured their victory with a goal from sophomore midfielder Kluadia Rushi off Pearce’s second assist.

The Rams played a physical game with several of Suffolk’s players putting their body’s on the line in the course of play.

One tense moment in the second half came when Suffolk first-year forward Lily Christian took a hard ball to the face. Christian left the pitch temporarily to be checked on by Suffolk’s training staff before being subbed back into the game moments later to cheers from the Suffolk bench.

“We’re a team that knows that the effort and intensity is contagious and it can spread through the group,” Van Vechten said.

The game is Women’s Soccer’s last before they finish off their season with Suffolk’s Fan Fest on Saturday at East Boston Memorial. The Rams, who will also be celebrating their senior night, will play Curry College at 1 p.m, the mens team will play at 4 p.m.

“It’s [Saturday’s game] going to be an exceptional atmosphere, I can’t wait I know the team is looking forward to it,” said Van Vechten. “I’m just looking forward to our campus community support us and enjoying the day.