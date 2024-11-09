Men’s soccer soars to CNE championship in penalty kick thriller

Leo Woods Suffolk men’s soccer celebrating after winning the Conference of New England Championship Nov. 9.

Suffolk University men’s soccer is on top of the Conference of New England.

The Rams hosted the Roger Williams University Hawks Nov. 9 for the CNE championship game, with the Rams winning 3-2 in penalty kicks to secure their first CNE championship in program history.

The men’s soccer team joins the women’s cross country team, men’s outdoor track and field and the women’s hockey team as the only programs to capture a CCC/CNE championship.

Suffolk was 0-4-2 against the Hawks lifetime entering the championship game, including a championship game loss to the Hawks in 2022. They picked the right time to get their first ever win against the Hawks, securing their spot in the NCAA tournament as conference champions.

For senior and team co-captain Taj Jensen, this moment was a long time coming.

“Indescribable, just a big relief,” said Jensen. “I’ve been waiting four years for this. My first year, we weren’t even in the playoffs and now we’re here. Amazing. So proud.”

The first half went scoreless, as the Hawks controlled play with a 9-0 advantage in shots. At halftime, they changed goalies. Out came senior Hogan Cain, who had started 20 of the 21 games they had played before this. In came sophomore Eliot Panaccione, with only one start and three games total of action this season.

Roger Williams got on the board first in the game, with Liam Blaisdell sending one past Suffolk goalkeeper Nathan Harlow. In the 76th minute, the Rams found the answer when Brady Sorensen headed in a Tommy Handelsman throw-in to tie the game.

Suffolk head coach Bill Maddock thought it was perfect that it was Sorensen who scored the goal.

“For the last four years, we scored a lot of goals on set pieces,” said Maddock. “This year, Brady got hurt in April, so he’s fighting his way back and he’s such a big piece to that puzzle. It’s very fitting that was the equalizing goal.”

As for Sorensen himself? He was just playing his type of game.

“Tommy threw it in, a perfect ball. Couldn’t be more perfect,” said Sorensen. “I just put my head on it and it just got up there.”

The game went to overtime tied 1-1. After no one scored in the first overtime, it was off to a second overtime. When no one scored in the second overtime, the stage was set for a penalty kick shootout to decide the champion.

Maddock made a change in goal when the game went to penalty kicks. Nathan Harlow, named the CNE most important player in the postseason, came out. Mateu Farre-Torres, a sophomore with two starts and three total games this season, came in.

“Harlow was outstanding, obviously being the MVP of the tournament,” said Maddock. “Mateu has been brilliant in training sessions. He works really hard on limited playing time, and he’s been phenomenal. We have full trust in him.”

In the penalty kick shootout, it was even through two rounds as each side had one goal and one stop. In round three, Luke Blawn scored for the Rams and Farre-Torres stopped Roger Williams’ Dylan Thomas. The winning stop came in round five, as Farre-Torres denied Will Schiffer’s attempt to seal the win. It was Dan Colbert’s goal for the Rams in round four that stood as the game winner, giving them the 3-2 penalty kick win.

Colbert’s approach in the deciding penalty kick was to stick to what got him this far.

“Just step up and stick to the routine and go where I always go,” said Colbert. “Worked out well for me in the past. Just stay confident, relax and just hit the ‘pen.’”

The Rams now wait to see who and where they will play in the NCAA tournament. Tournament seeding and the full bracket will be revealed Nov. 11 by the NCAA. The tournament begins with round one Nov. 16.