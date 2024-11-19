Men’s soccer seniors reflect after NCAA tournament loss to Connecticut College

Leo Woods Junior forward Diego Pierantozzi and Roger Williams forward Will Schiffer battling for the ball.

Coming off an eventful week where they won the Conference of New England championship, Suffolk University men’s soccer fell to Connecticut College 4-1 in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Suffolk’s lone goal would come in the 84th minute from senior midfielder Erik Van Even off an assist from senior defenseman Brady Sorensen. Van Even’s goal is the first in NCAA tournament history for the Rams.

“The game didn’t go the way we wanted it to, but the experience of being at the tournament was really awesome. Spending those two days leading up to the game was some of the best memories I’ve had with the team. The impact the goal had for the program’s history never crossed my mind until our coach told me in the locker room,” said Van Even. “I’m really happy with it and am glad I left with a bang, being able to be a part of the program’s history. I hope next year another Ram will join me.”

Connecticut College outshot the Rams 14-8, scoring on four of them. Sorensen would lead the Rams in shot attempts with three.

Though their NCAA tournament hopes ended after just one game, finally being able to make it to this stage provided some closure for the seniors who played their last game after four competitive seasons.

“It was definitely a foreign experience. I haven’t really felt something like that before so it was definitely a lot to take in. I was super excited to be there, even with the outcome of the game I still enjoyed it,” said senior captain Jack Phelps.

The team made history as only the second team in men’s soccer program history to make the NCAA tournament and were the first men’s soccer team to make it there in over a decade.

Even though the game was across state lines in Connecticut, Suffolk sent a fan bus full of Suffolk students to support the team as they played a tough opponent. Senior co-captain Taj Jensen expressed gratitude for all of the fans who came out to support them during their CNE championship run and everyone who took the long bus ride to watch them in the NCAA tournament.

“I just want to thank everyone for their support during the playoff run. It made a huge difference having all of the supporters there. The way I’ve been able to engage with the community throughout this playoff run, with all of the people coming up to me and congratulating me, has been amazing,” said Jensen.

Despite how short their NCAA run was, traveling to Connecticut to play in the tournament gave the seniors of this team one last team bonding experience.

“It was a great experience. I think the best time I had was hanging out at the hotel. I wish we could’ve had more team dinners because we would’ve stayed for that Sunday [if we won], but we played a really great team,” said Phelps.

With a large number of experienced players from this team graduating this year, next season’s team is shaping up to be a very young team full of new talent. Though the team will be young and full of new players, Jensen has full faith that underclassmen will continue to step up next year to keep the team on track.

“When their numbers were called this year they stepped up, so it gave me a lot of confidence about next year if more of the guys on the team are given a bigger role, they’ll seize it. I have full confidence that this group and whoever Coach Maddock brings in next year will pick up where we left off,” said Jensen. “I’m expecting really big things from this team. I want them to be repeat champions, I want them to get a national ranking, and I want them to make it far in the NCAA tournament.”

Although many seniors are graduating from the team this year, Phelps noted how it’s not just them who are able to win championships for Suffolk.

“It takes a village to win things. I saw it with Connecticut College, they had their whole entire student body at the game. When you see it, you know it’s there. I think the two most important things moving forward for the guys and for the school, if they want to see the soccer team win, is to support the guys and within the team, more importantly, stick together the best you can,” said Phelps.