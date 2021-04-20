Black Alumni Network to award new scholarship, applications now open

The Suffolk University Black Alumni Network (SUBAN) will be awarding $5,000 scholarships to one Suffolk student in each of the university’s three schools, according to an email from Student Financial Services on April 12.

The three recipients will be chosen from the College of Arts and Sciences, Sawyer Business School and Suffolk Law for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Director of Student Financial Services Jennifer Ricciardi said the scholarship was made possible by donations from SUBAN, Suffolk alumni and others in hopes of easing the financial burden on students.

“The Suffolk University Black Alumni Network (SUBAN) Scholarship was recently established through the generous donations from members of SUBAN and corporate partners,” she said in an email to The Journal. “ If future donations permit, it is possible the scholarships can be renewed after next year.”

Ricciardi said the scholarship will be offered to students who apply and write a one-page statement explaining why they meet at least one of the requirements set up by SUBAN.

This includes being enrolled as a Black Studies minor, involvement in the Black Student Union or in the Black Law Student Association, participation in other diversity-focused student organizations and, “demonstrating a knowledge of and/or an academic interest in underrepresented minority populations,” Ricciardi said.

“A committee of SUBAN members will make recommendations to the Director of Student Financial Services for scholarship recipients,” she said.

Applications for the SUBAN Scholarship are due on May 1, and should be emailed to Ricciardi along with the one-page essay. Click here to download the application.

