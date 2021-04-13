Baseball sweeps afternoon doubleheader with Endicott

Suffolk’s EJ Birch secured the final out of the game in the Ram’s second victory over Endicott on Wednesday

Suffolk baseball swept Endicott in a doubleheader in Beverly on April 7. The Rams started the night with a 6-4 win over the Gulls and won the second game 5-4.

In the first game, the Rams took advantage of the errors that the Gulls made and jumped up 2-0 thanks to Rich Gilbride and Blase Cormier.

Two innings later, the Rams extended their lead as Luke Harder opened the inning with a hit up the middle for a single. Marc Birbiglia hit a triple to right-center as the Rams jumped up 3-0.

With two runners on the bases, Suffolk’s Christian Seariac scored a double and put the Rams up 5-0. The insurance runs came in as Tim Brigham hit deep to left-center to make it 6-0.

However, the Gulls would not go down without a fight as they got on the board at the bottom of the seventh. Endicott’s Michael Bonnollo and Bradley Baldinger both hit singles to center to give Endicott’s Joseph Millar base runners, making it 6-4.

Suffolk’s EJ Birch came on the hill to replace Steven Rossi and secure the win for the Rams. The Rams won the first game 6-4 over Endicott.

As for the second game, the Rams were hot out of the gate, jumping out to the 1-0. However, Endicott jumped up 3-1 as their runs came in with two outs.

Both teams were going back and forth on top of the first inning. The Rams capitalized on Endicott’s mistakes to tie the game 3-3. The score stayed the same until the bottom of the seventh inning when Suffolk’s Jake Washock walked Michael Bonnollo. This set up Joseph Millar’s RBI triple to trim Suffolk’s lead to one.

The Rams found themselves in a hole in the eighth inning. However, it was EJ Birch who sealed the win for the Rams as he fired a pitch past Baldinger to get the final out of the game.

