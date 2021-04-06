Suffolk gets clear view of State House in new Beacon Street space

Suffolk University has secured a new space across the street from the Massachusetts State House.

The main floor at 22 Beacon St. will be utilized by the Suffolk University Political Research Center (SUPRC), which will be moving its office from 73 Tremont St., university spokesman Greg Gatlin said in an email to The Journal.

The main floor of the building also includes a reception area as well as an office for the Ford Hall Forum, the oldest free public lecture series in the country.

The lower level of the building will be used for fundraising operations and contain multiple workspaces, Gatlin said. At the moment, the majority of these departments are working remotely.

SUPRC Director David Paleologos said he is looking forward to the move and the expansion it signals.

“We are trying to expand the center but mindful of the need to exercise financial prudence in the short-term,” said Paleologos.

In the future, the SUPRC hopes to further oversee election polling, as well as policy polling, he said.

Suffolk’s Trustee Ambassadors, who are students who show prospective students the school, have modified their in-person route to include the new building in their tours.

“The tour initially went from Sawyer to Miller, and then Sargent, but to display the new space for the Research Center we are going from Sawyer to Bowdoin Street past the State House, and stopping at the new building to talk about internships and career development on campus,” said Mikayla Hopkins, a Trustee Ambassador. “We then go past the [Boston] Common to get to Sargent Hall.”

A certificate of design approval from the Beacon Hill Architecture District Commission, which is posted in the building’s window, was issued on Jan. 8 for new awnings with Suffolk’s branding.

According to Lost New England, the building was built in 1804 as a home. After being sold in 1807, the house was divided into units and occupied by Boston Public Library founder George Ticknor and, briefly, Marquis de Lafayette, the famous French general who assisted the Continental Army during the American Revolution.

Boston 25 News, then known as Fox 25 News, also occupied the “storefront” area in recent years.

