Here’s where you can see spring bloom in Boston

Spring is finally here and the end to a cold gloomy winter is on its way.

Luckily for us college students, Boston is full of beautiful scenery, amazing flower blooms and budding trees that can lift your spirits.

Although this might cause those with allergies some discomfort, I would highly recommend visiting some of the places around Boston with the best-blooming flowers if you can. You’ll see blooms of daffodils, cherry trees and the weeping willows in the Public Garden, or even the simple green leaves that will soon fill all the open space around the city.

With the recent warm days, spring flowers are already popping up around the city with peak arriving in a few weeks.

Step into the Boston Common

My first recommendation would be to step right outside of Suffolk’s doors and experience the trees and flora beginning to bloom in the Boston Common and the Public Garden.

The willow trees and the Japanese maples are beautiful in the spring and bring so much color into the area. While ducks and geese also roam the garden, this is also a lovely place to grab a bench and read, work on homework or even just relax.

There are always some puppies running around as well for an added bonus.

Walk the Esplanade

If you have a free afternoon, head to the Charles River Esplanade. With a beautiful view of Cambridge and the Charles River, the Esplanade is a great place to go when you’re looking to take a long leisurely walk, snap some pictures and enjoy the kayakers and boats on the river. It is also an exceptional place to go when you want to watch the sunset.

The cherry trees are beginning to burst, so take a trip over to the Esplanade to view the enchanting blooms.

Explore the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum

The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum is where you can find so many different rotating kinds of flora, such as their centerpiece green atrium, orchids and so much more!

Visit the Arnold Arboretum

The Arnold Arboretum in Roslindale is another amazing place to visit to view their annual Lilac Sunday beginning in late April. The arboretum also has many stunning walking trails where you can view all the blooms from afar. Although they aren’t hosting their official Lilac Sunday event, visitors are able to social distance and still witness the lovely flowers when on the grounds.

Enjoy the South End

Lastly, taking a trip down to Boston’s South End and walking among all of the beautiful magnolia trees can be fun. Stroll down the trendy South End streets to see spring in action! The trees there are already started to burst with colors.