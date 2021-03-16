Men’s basketball sweeps weekend series against Curry, off to best start in 42 years

The Suffolk men’s basketball team continued their hot start to the season with two wins in a dominating fashion against Curry College over the weekend.

The Rams came into Friday night’s game after suffering their first loss of the season to Endicott College last Sunday and were determined to get back into the win column.

“This team is connected and has appreciated the opportunity to compete everyday,” said Suffolk Head Coach Jeff Juron.

In game one in Milton, Suffolk jumped out to a commanding 21-3 lead and never looked back. The first half was controlled by Suffolk senior Alex Jacovides as he notched 16 points on 3-5 shooting from behind the arc.

Suffolk built a 24-point lead with 5 minutes to go in the half, but Curry chipped away, cutting the lead to 17 at the break.

Coming out of the half, the Rams continued their solid play building their largest lead of 27 points behind the sharpshooting of senior guard Nate Hale, as he shot 6-7 from three point range and finished with a team high 25 points.

Curry still wasn’t going away as they battled their way back to make the game interesting. With 10 minutes to play, Curry went on a 15-0 run to bring the deficit to 12 and was led by the stellar play of freshman guard Todd Robinson.

After some key baskets late in the game by Suffolk’s Connor Creane, Jason Mahoney and Aidan Sullivan, the Ram’s held on to win game one 95-83.

“We did enough to come away with the win but it was certainly a growth opportunity for us,” said Juron after the game. “We learned that we can’t base our effort or focus levels on the scoreboard.”

The two teams met again on Saturday, this time at Smith Court in Boston. Although they were in a different arena, both teams started the game almost identical to the night before.

Suffolk jumped out to an early 27-8 lead and seemed to be getting to the rim with ease. The Ram’s first six field goals were all in the paint, including an emphatic dunk by junior Will Rowe.

After a 9-0 run from Curry, Suffolk scored 22 unanswered points to close the half as they took a commanding 52-18 lead to the locker room.

The second half was more of the same, as the Ram’s extended their lead to 73-26 with 13:40 left to play in the game.

Suffolk went on to control the rest of the game and won by a final score of 103-53 to close out the weekend.

Center Will Rowe led the way tallying a double double with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Suffolk also got a spark from starters Nate Hale with 18 points and Alex Jacovides with 17. Freshman Jason Mahoney also added 16 points off the bench to help the Rams close it out.

“We’re getting strong play from our seniors,” said Juron. “In addition to scoring, Alex is rebounding, Nate is handling the ball efficiently, Brendan Mulson is scoring, rebounding and making tough plays every night. They all play an important role.”

With the win, Suffolk moves to 5-1 on the season, making it their best start to a season in 42 years.

