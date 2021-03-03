Suffolk Insider: March 2, 2021
Grace MacDonald and Hunter Berube discuss this week’s headlines at The Suffolk Journal and Suffolk University, including COVID-19 updates and Suffolk sports teams returning to play for the first time during the pandemic. Will Woodring reports about the Student Government Association’s Spring 2021 election results, including Angela El-Jazzar becoming the senate’s new president, and Paige D’Ambrosio talks this month’s viral chart toppers.
Follow Hunter on Twitter @HunterBerube
Email him at [email protected]
Follow Grace on Twitter @GraceM123456
Follow Will on Twitter @woodringwill
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.