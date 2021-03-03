Suffolk Insider: March 2, 2021

Suffolk+Insider%3A+March+2%2C+2021

Suffolk Insider

Grace MacDonald and Hunter Berube discuss this week’s headlines at The Suffolk Journal and Suffolk University, including COVID-19 updates and Suffolk sports teams returning to play for the first time during the pandemic. Will Woodring reports about the Student Government Association’s Spring 2021 election results, including Angela El-Jazzar becoming the senate’s new president, and Paige D’Ambrosio talks this month’s viral chart toppers.