Suffolk Insider Feb. 16, 2021

Suffolk+Insider+Feb.+16%2C+2021

Suffolk Insider

Oscar Torres and Hunter Berube discuss this week’s headlines at The Suffolk Journal and Suffolk University, from Sodexo’s contract running out to new Title IX policies in Massachusetts. Sports reporter Josh DePeel recaps Super Bowl LV, and WSFR’s Paige D’Ambrosio talks what songs you need to stream this month.