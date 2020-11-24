Editorial: What we’re thankful for this Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving approaching and our on-campus student body returning home for the semester, it gives us a time to reflect on an important question; what are we thankful for?

This year has been so hard for so many people around the country. We’ve seen insurmountable levels of pain from COVID-19, racial injustice and a tense political sphere. But like in any other time of darkness, it is still important for us to remember the good in our lives and what we should be thankful for.

The Suffolk Journal staff has a lot to be thankful for. For starters, the opportunity to meet online on a weekly basis and continue to deliver our readers the best news we can.

COVID-19 restrictions have prevented us from being able to meet and have a traditional production night. This is where we would finalize our edits and formulate the 16-page paper our longtime readers are so used to. This time in the production room was also extremely precious to us, since it was when our staff and writers bonded with one another.

Regardless of these limitations, we have managed to stay on track and produce content for our website and weekly newsletter. We’re thankful that we can still have fun during our Zoom production nights with the eager and talented new writers who have joined our team.

Many of them are new to Suffolk, and have had to navigate the uncertainties of starting at a new school in an even more uncertain world. Despite this, they throw themselves into their work and produce really impressive journalism. Their hard work keeps this paper together. Our editors are not only thankful for them, but also inspired by what they continue to overcome.

Above all else, we thank our readers who have continued to support us through these testing times.

On a more relatable note, we are thankful for our professors who continue to overcome adversity and educate the student body while dealing with the unusual teaching environment.

Online learning is still new to all of us, especially to those who have been teaching a certain way for years. It is important for us to not overlook the hard work all of our faculty and staff have done and continue to do.

We are also thankful for the owners and staff of the hotels that graciously offered their services at the start of this semester to help house many Suffolk students. This has allowed Suffolk to minimize the face-to-face contact that our traditional housing is designed to create. It has also aided in creating a more traditional college experience that would have otherwise been deprived from many students for an entire year.

We are thankful for every staff member at Suffolk University who is working to keep our campus safe during these uncertain times.

Perhaps most importantly, we are thankful for our friends and family that continue to support us through all our endeavors as college students and love us as individuals.

Be sure to tell your loved ones how important they are to you. If COVID-19 or any other complications have interfered with your usual Thanksgiving plans, do not be afraid to pick up the phone or send a text to those you care for. Small gestures such as these can make a dark day a little more bright.

Even if you do not celebrate Thanksgiving at all, remain thankful for those you love and thankful for every new day.

If you can , thank a doctor, nurse, food service worker, construction worker or anyone else that has worked throughout the pandemic for their services.

We at The Suffolk Journal hope everyone has a safe Thanksgiving break and rest of semester as we shift to online full-time. Remember, a little “thank you” can go a long way.

-The Suffolk Journal Staff