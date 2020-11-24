Suffolk+sees+slight+decrease+in+COVID-19+cases+moving+into+Thanksgiving+holiday

Suffolk University reported another 12 cases of COVID-19 on campus from Nov. 15 to Nov. 20, just two less than the week prior, according to university testing data.

The 12 positive results have brought the campus’ total number of COVID-19 cases to 97 for the Fall semester.

The university’s COVID-19 data page only includes cases that were identified at its on-campus testing site in its total case count. However, The Journal also includes the number of cases that were identified at off-campus testing sites, which is also listed on that page, in its total case count.

According to the page, all symptomatic individuals are tested at off-campus testing sites.

Suffolk reported six positive test results on Nov. 16, the most the campus has reported in a single day this semester. Another positive test was reported Nov. 17, three were reported on Nov. 19, and two more were reported Nov. 20.

At the time of this article’s publication, no information was available for the period of Nov. 21 to Nov. 24.

As of Nov. 20, the campus’ seven-day positivity rate was 0.631% and the university’s overall positivity rate was 0.217%. This rate saw a slight increase compared to the 0.2% positivity rate reported on Nov. 14.

As of Nov. 20, the seven-day average positive test rate in Massachusetts was 3.2%.

From Nov. 15 to Nov. 20, Suffolk conducted a total of 2,945 tests. As of Nov. 20, the total number of tests conducted by the university was 35,948, excluding tests that were reported as invalid.

Moving into the brief Thanksgiving recess, residence students had to make a decision about their holiday and post-holiday plans.

Students living on campus were presented with three options. Students could either stay on campus and not travel to see family or friends for the holiday, travel away from campus and quarantine upon their return or travel home and stay there until the start of the Spring semester.

Residence students choosing to travel over the Thanksgiving break will be required to quarantine for 14 days, or until they receive two negative COVID-19 tests taken three days apart on campus.

Students will be required to quarantine in their on-campus dorms and are only permitted to leave their rooms to get tested and to get their meals. Meals will be provided to those in quarantine at varying locations based on residence halls for the duration of the students’ quarantines.