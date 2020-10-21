Suffolk COVID-19 case count

Suffolk University saw four new COVID-19 case between Oct. 11 and Oct. 16, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases for the semester to 35, according to university testing data.

The cases were identified at an on-campus testing site on Oct. 13 and Oct. 15, according to the data. University testing numbers from Oct. 17 – 20 had not been released at the time of this article’s publication.

The university’s seven day positivity rate was at .076% on Oct. 15, the day the latest cases were reported. This is the highest seven day positivity rate Suffolk has seen since Oct. 2, when it was at .094%.

The overall positivity rate for the university since it has started testing members of its community in August is .119%, according to the data.

As of Oct. 16, Suffolk has administered 20,931 tests, a 2,876 increase in tests since Oct. 10.

State health officials reported 827 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths from the virus were reported in Massachusetts Monday.

