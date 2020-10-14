Suffolk Mondays eliminated, SGA budget reallocated

Suffolk Votes spoke with the Student Government Association (SGA) about how they are working toward informing the Suffolk community about how they can vote in the 2020 presidential election.

Suffolk Votes trains students on voter registration and outreach both on campus and through social media. They hold weekly office hours if students have questions about mail in ballots, voting districts and other general voting questions.

In other news, the treasurer of SGA, Angela El’Jazzar, reported that parts of the budget have been reallocated due to virtual events not needing to be catered.

Suffolk Mondays were eliminated this year due to the inconvenience they posed to faculty scheduling. The time lost because of Monday holidays can be made up on Saturday sessions.

