Sanders supporters rally, march in Boston ahead of Mass. primary

James Bartlett, Staff Writer | he/him
James Bartlett is a sophomore studying print and web journalism. Originally from Lowell, Massachusetts, James enjoys Boston sports, as well as the arts scene Boston has to offer. James has a strong interest in political journalism, and can constantly be found checking the news from Massachusetts and beyond from his favorite paper and dream employer the Boston Globe.
Caroline Enos, News Editor | she/her
Caroline is a double major in print/web journalism and government. When she isn't stressing over deadlines, Caroline spends her time drawing, listening to old music or going on the occasional but far too infrequent run. Caroline is from Gloucester, Massachusetts and very passionate about politics and activism. She hopes to work as a journalist or in politics.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.