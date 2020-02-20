The Suffolk Journal’s 2020 Presidential Election Poll

February 20, 2020

Back to Article
Back to Article

The Suffolk Journal’s 2020 Presidential Election Poll

Graphic by Caroline Enos

Graphic by Caroline Enos

Graphic by Caroline Enos

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Voters won’t cast their ballots in the general presidential election until November, but it’s never too early to think about who you’ll vote for. Share your thoughts about the race and which candidate you like the best with us in The Suffolk Journal’s 2020 Presidential Election Poll.

Click here to take the poll.