Flu season at Suffolk in full effect

With flu season in full effect, students across campus are trying to stay healthy. Kailey Bibber, a sophomore, said the recent outbreak of the coronavirus has been distorted by the media. “Although the corona- virus has killed a lot of people in a short period of time, I think it’s super important to keep in mind how many people that the flu kills every year,” said Bibber. “Keeping yourself healthy in general is a top priority for all of us and instead of overreacting to the coronavirus we should just be conscious of stay- ing healthy in general.” Staying healthy during the flu season is more than covering a cough and hand washing. Getting enough sleep, eating healthy foods, and exercising are key factors to staying healthy throughout the winter season. According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), those testing positive for the influenza virus, commonly known as the flu, has risen to 29.8% just this week. About 35 people out of every 1,000 will be hospitalized for the flu this year.

Paul Heinzelmann, medical director of Counseling Health and Wellness (CHW), clinical instructor at Harvard Medical School and staff physician at Massachusetts General Hospital, said students at Suffolk can take precautionary steps to stay healthy during the winter months. “Getting a flu shot, washing your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and avoiding touching your face and mouth, while minimizing close contact with those who may have the flu by staying three to six feet away, (can help keep you healthy)” said Heinzelmann.

Students on campus have their own remedies for getting through the flu season. Even if infected with the flu, there are pre- cautions that can be taken to get healthy quicker. Celia Mendoza, a freshman on campus, said she works to strengthen her immune system while living in such close proximity to other students in the dorms.