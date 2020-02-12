Andrew Yang drops out of presidential race

Andrew Yang dropped out of the campaign prior to the release of the rest of the results from the New Hampshire Democratic Primary Election on Feb 11. Although he didn’t receive the highest results within the primary, this was nevertheless a historic run for the Asian American community.

One of his biggest policies was the Freedom Dividend, a universal basic income of a thousand dollars a month for anyone over the age of 18. The funding would come from taxing big corporations larger amounts. Other issues include medicare for all, human centered capitalism and climate change. After gaining 1% of the vote in the Iowa Caucus, Yang qualified for the New Hampshire debate. Yang has never held an elective position within the government. However, Yang has been thought of the breakthrough candidate according to ABC news.

After the New Hampshire polls, Yang publicly announced in a video that he would be dropping out of the race. “I am not someone who wants to accept donations and support in a race that we will not win” Yang said, “And so tonight, I am announcing I am suspending my campaign for president.” Yang has appealed to both sides of the political spectrum, garnering support from fellow candidates and political commentators such as Tucker Carlson.