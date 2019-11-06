HBO will release prequel to ‘Game of Thrones’

On Tuesday, Oct. 29, HBO announced it will make a prequel for its famous series “Game of Thrones.” The new series “House of the Dragon” will focus on the Targaryen family 300 years before the timeline of “Game of Thrones.” The show will also pull inspiration from the “Fire and Blood” novel series by George R.R. Martin that tells the chronological history of the Game of Thrones universe. The official HBO press release has few details about the upcoming prequel, yet fans are already creating theories since the show is inspired by Martin’s novel. The novel also tells the tale of the “Dance of Dragons,” where three Targaryeans fight for the throne and create a civil war amongst their family. According to Variety Magazine, HBO Programming President Casey Bloys stated that “the Game of Thrones universe is so rich with stories. We look forward to exploring the origins of House Targaryen and the earlier days of Westeros.” This news came hours after HBO announced they would not be continuing with another “Game of Thrones” prequel that would have starred Naomi Watts. As of right now, “House of Dragon” has been slated for 10 episodes. Martin stated he will not be taking any new scripts from HBO until he finishes his new novel “Winds of Winter,” which may delay production of the show.