Filed under Baseball, Suffolk Rams

Rams go 12 innings with MIT

Andrew Pease|March 20, 2019

In the Rams first game back from their Florida road trip, the team traveled across the red line to MIT, where after 12 innings both teams left the field with a three all tie.

The Rams got off to a hot start in the top of the first inning with a little help from the Engineers as two errors left one on base with two out. Junior Tim Brigham then doubled to right field bringing in one run.

Captain Trevor Lee singled up the middle next, driving in Brigham and scoring two in the first before MIT got up to bat. MIT’s leadoff hitter Jared Schwait walked, and then proceeded to steal his way to third base, before a single to left center with two outs sent him home.

A quiet inning and a half went by with zero hits until M.I.T. catcher Thomas Allison homered to left field to tie the game at two.

After two more innings with only one more hit from each team, a single up the middle by Suffolk pitcher Rich Giandrea extended the Rams lead to 3-2 in the top of the sixth.

Suffolk Reliever Michael Muscarella came into the game in the bottom of the sixth and proceeded to strike out four batters giving up only one hit to the next 13 batters he faced. However, that one hit happened to be a second solo shot from Allison in the bottom of the ninth that tied the game at three all.

After 3 more scoreless innings highlighted by Muscarella’s stellar pitching, the game ended in a tie. Next up for the Rams is a home game on Wednesday versus Salve Regina starting at 4:00pm.

 

Rams go 12 innings with MIT