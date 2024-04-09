Michael’s Minute: Suffolk sports weekly roundup

This week in Suffolk University sports: baseball walked off twice, softball rained on, men’s tennis gets first win, track & field shines bright in eclipse meet.

Suffolk’s baseball team had a three-game week with tilts against UMass Dartmouth and Gordon College after a postponed game against Wheaton College. The Rams won the first game of the doubleheader against UMass Dartmouth 10-7. Jonny Gilbride, Harry Painter, Max Iorio and Alex Sorenti-Burns all hit homers. Garret Roberts got the win on the mound, allowing three runs while striking out four in six innings.

Game two was a different story for the Rams. Painter was the starting pitcher and allowed three runs in five innings while racking up 11 strikeouts. Gregory Kaufmann came on in relief and was responsible for all five runs scored in the sixth by UMass Dartmouth. Despite a three-home run game by the Suffolk offense, the Corsairs ended up winning 9-8 in walk-off fashion.

Taking on Gordon April 9, Suffolk jumped out to a 5-1 lead before proceeding to be outscored 8-4 by the Fighting Scots as they lost 9-8 in a 13-inning marathon. Gordon scored twice in extra innings to Suffolk’s one run, giving the Rams their second straight walk-off loss.

Suffolk’s softball team had their April 6 doubleheader against the University of New England postponed and their April 7 doubleheader against Curry College rescheduled to April 9 as they ended up with just a two-game week, albeit against a Commonwealth Coast Conference foe in Curry College.

Finally able to play the Colonels of Curry College after a two-day delay, the Rams won both games of the doubleheader. They won 4-3 in the first game despite being shut out through five innings. Maddie Southers hit a solo home run in the sixth to get the scoring started, with Suffolk scoring two runs in both the sixth and seventh innings to snag a win.

Game two wasn’t as close, as the Rams scored three times in the third and four times in the seventh to win 7-1, improving to 11-11 overall this season. Lily Newhall got the win on the mound, allowing one run while pitching all seven innings.

Suffolk men’s tennis had a four-match week as they opened up CCC play on the season. Taking on Gordon April 5, the Rams were handed a convincing 8-1 loss. Graduate student Sam Kluger prevented a shutout loss by winning his singles match against Gordon’s Joshua Noel.

In their home opener against Nichols College, the Rams were handed a shutout loss by the Bison. The Bison cruised by the Rams in both doubles and singles play to hand Suffolk its fourth straight loss to open the season.

Suffolk responded in a big way against Curry two days later, shutting out the Colonels to win 9-0 as they picked up their first victory of the season. The doubles duos of Matthew Gallego/Nicholas Komari, Mehdi Mered/Sam Kluger and Joachim Fabre-Nair/Ishmam Amin combined to outscore the Fighting Scots 24-1 while the Rams also convincingly swept singles action.

The Rams wrapped up their week with a convincing 8-1 loss to the Wentworth Institute of Technology April 9. It’s the Rams’ fifth straight loss against the Leopards, with the last win coming in March 2015.

After the men’s and women’s track & field teams saw the Jim Sheehan Invitational planned for April 6 canceled, they took their talents to the Regis Spring Classic April 8. The women finished first in the 10-team field with 128 points, while the men finished third out of seven with 57 points.