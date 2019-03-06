This week in SGA…

Financial Committee initiative requests 2/12/19

Best Buddies: $1,457.84 for t-shirts and a conference in Indiana.

The Fundamental Brotherhood Society- $200 for “You are Loved” event on 2/14

Diabetes Network: $0 of a $2,045.92 request

for attending an event. The finance committee said it was too close to the event and the flights were too expensive.

Veterans Organization: $1,300 for new operation hat trick hats and a military reception night at one of the baseball games.

TEDx: $639.80 for laptop stickers and security for their April event.