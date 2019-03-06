Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal

Menu
Filed under News, This week in SGA...

This week in SGA…

Caroline Enos|March 6, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Financial Committee initiative requests 2/12/19

Best Buddies: $1,457.84 for t-shirts and a conference in Indiana.
The Fundamental Brotherhood Society- $200 for “You are Loved” event on 2/14
Diabetes Network: $0 of a $2,045.92 request
for attending an event. The finance committee said it was too close to the event and the flights were too expensive.
Veterans Organization: $1,300 for new operation hat trick hats and a military reception night at one of the baseball games.
TEDx: $639.80 for laptop stickers and security for their April event.

Financial Committee initiative requests 1/29/19

SULA: $2,853.63 for sweatshirts for their members, food for LSAT prep lawyer panel, prep books, pocket constitutions, a conference in Boston and senior gifts
The Suffolk Journal: $2,494.73 of a $5,100 request for the National College Media Convention in New York City.
Photography Club: $486.07 for an end of semester showcase.
Mock Trial: $1,810 for regional tournament at Yale.
SUMUN: $5,250 for Model UN conference in New York City.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
About the Writer
Caroline Enos, Assistant News Editor

Caroline is a double major in print journalism and government. When she isn't stressing over deadlines, Caroline spends her time drawing, listening to...

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under News

BREAKING: Karine Kanj and Oba Oseghali win as president and vice president of SGA for the 2019-2020 school year

In a stunning upset, Suffolk's Student Government Association (SGA) announces Karin Kanj as incoming president and Oba Oseghali as vice president of t...

Spreading the wealth: Business professionals share how to capitalize on early career years
Spreading the wealth: Business professionals share how to capitalize on early career years
Suffolk survey research class poll Kentucky voters
Suffolk survey research class poll Kentucky voters
The importance of feedback: Karine Kanj’s quest for SGA presidency
The importance of feedback: Karine Kanj’s quest for SGA presidency
Yasir Batalvi: A campaign of positivity amidst a history of controversy
Yasir Batalvi: A campaign of positivity amidst a history of controversy

Other stories filed under This week in SGA...

This week in SGA…

The final list of nominated SGA Exectutive Board candidates: Candidates for President: Yasir Batalvi, Class of 2020 senator Karine Kanj, Class of 2...

This week in SGA…

Any student looking to run for SGA e-board or senator should pick up an election packet at the SLI office in Sawyer room 320. All packets must be brou...

This week in SGA…

Members discussed changing the current SGA bylaws that state how much money can be given to the Suffolk clubs and organizations who request ...

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.
This week in SGA…