This week in SGA…

Any student looking to run for SGA e-board or senator should pick up an election packet at the SLI office in Sawyer room 320. All packets must be brought to either the SLI office, SGA office in Sawyer room 324 or the hub desk at Somerset by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 27.

Those running for SGA e-board positions have to be nominated by another senator in order to run. SGA President Morgan Robb reminded senators, general members and nominees to act responsibly and professionally during the 2019-2020 election season.

“We are not meant to be a political organization,” said President Morgan Robb. “The point of this organization is to represent the students.”

The first round of SGA e-board nominations for the 2019-2020 academic year took place on Feb. 14. The second and last round of nominations will be at Thursday’s meeting.

Bob Lamb, chair of the Board of Trustees, answered questions from SGA senators and shared updates from the Board at the Feb. 14 meeting.

Lamb said trustees have considered adding more STEM majors to Suffolk’s program offerings. Trustees have speculated that current majors could be reduced or gotten rid of to make more room for new or improved majors, but there are no plans currently to get rid of any majors. The Board has also considered creating a school of public policy.

“Higher education is a business and you have to look at the marketplace and the demand from student enrollment,” said Lamb to SGA.

Trustees hope to make Suffolk a top 20 school in the U.S., where it currently ranks at 177. While there has been discussion of making Suffolk a research-focused university, Lamb said the Board’s focus will stay on serving this population, since “[the Board] would have to walk away from our mission of providing access and opportunity for people who might not have it otherwise.”

The Board has also talked about adding new residence halls and on-campus housing options, and is considering how close potential locations are to campus and T station while raising as much money.

“It is not going as quickly as I had hoped, but it’s not for a lack of trying,” said Lamb.

Lamb said trustees are working to ensure that Suffolk will never join the growing list of Massachusetts schools that have announced they are closing, although there are no signs of Suffolk closing currently.

“The job of the board and administration is to make sure we will never close Suffolk and doing the things we need to do to make Suffolk stronger, bigger, and have a better value.”