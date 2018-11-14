Suffolk student tends field for historic Red Sox season

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

As the Red Sox won the World Series at the end of October, college students were excited to be a part of the celebrations and excitement that filled Boston’s streets. Brendan Gallagher, a Suffolk University junior, found himself closer to the action than most.

Gallagher, a marketing major who works for the Red Sox grounds crew, was watching on the sidelines as the Red Sox swung their way into the history books this past season. Boston beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games to win their ninth Championship.

“It was an amazing experience to work those World Series game,” said Gallagher in an interview with The Suffolk Journal. “Watching [players] like [Clayton] Kershaw and Matt Kemp walking around right in front of me was crazy.”

When Gallagher was a freshman he was hired as a part of the crew, now as a junior he looks to go into his third Red Sox season. As the baseball season has come to a close, Gallagher also helps prep the field for other events such as concerts and upcoming football games such as the approaching match between Yale and Harvard University.

His first day on the job, Gallagher said, was an unimaginable experience walking on to the green grass of Fenway Park. He recalled being assigned by his boss Derek Gauger to pick up rocks around the field for nearly three hours. He said it was a task that while it may sound boring to some he performed with the utmost enthusiasm.

Gallagher said that a key part of the job is paying attention to important details. This could include picking up even the smallest of items like sunflower seeds spit on the field by players. Some common tasks that Gallagher helps with are setting up batting practice, mowing the grass and prepping the infield and pitchers mound. Gallagher even got the opportunity to help paint on the playoff logos seen behind home plate.

Gallagher said it was extremely rewarding to see pitchers like David Price and Chris Sale throw on mounds that he had worked on.

This season, as the Red Sox had the most regular season wins in history, Gallagher chose to work as many games as he could. While it’s considered a job, Gallagher considers his work with the Red Sox unlike any experience he has had before.

Since Gallagher has such a passion for his job, he planned his Suffolk class schedule around when the Red Sox played home games this past season. He said that although this can sometimes be hard to balance, his other boss, head groundskeeper, Dave Mellor was always there to support him when he needed time off to focus on school.

“I’m incredibly grateful everyday,” said Gallagher. “I just try to think about how lucky I am. When I wake up at five in the morning on Saturdays I just remember ‘this has been such a cool experience. They give me so much.”

Even though the weather has started to get colder and the Red Sox are no longer taking the field, Gallagher said that he won’t forget the many special moments he shared as a part of the grounds crew.

“My favorite part was going on the field after the [playoff] games because the crowd was so loud after the wins. We would be right on the field and it was so cool to see the crowd cheering on the [Red Sox].”