Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal

Timeline: Since SGA’s earlier firearms survey, there have been countless mass shootings in the US

Alexa GagoszFebruary 21, 2018Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Suffolk University’s Student Government Association (SGA) has sent out more than one Firearm Survey in recent years, with one dating back to 2009. At that time, Suffolk students had a general consensus of not approving the Suffolk Police Department (SUPD) being armed. In the most recent survey that was sent to the Suffolk community on Dec. 13, 2017, it displayed different results as nearly 54 percent of the population that completed the survey said they would feel safer within the university’s area if sworn SUPD officers were armed. Some of the below statistics were of incidents that occurred in houses of worship, elementary and high schools, universities, airports, shopping malls and other locations where most Americans feel safe.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Boston

MLK legacy honored; but the fight must go on

From 1963, when Dr. Martin Luther King gave his renowned “I Have a Dream” speech to 2018, there has been continuous brutalities done against peopl...

State of the Union: Democrats have watershed moment, Trump looks for unity in push of GOP message
State of the Union: Democrats have watershed moment, Trump looks for unity in push of GOP message
Political Pulse: When women run, communities win

If the most recent municipal elections have shown one thing, it’s that that women are leading the charge to win local offices and propel issues that...

Marijuana future in MA still hazy

A cross section of marijuana smokers, activists and curious residents packed into the first floor function room of Sargent Hall Thursday morning for a...

Diversity dominates: Historic record of women elected in Boston
Diversity dominates: Historic record of women elected in Boston

Other stories filed under Campus

Paying it forward: one state at a time

Civil rights activist and organizer, Tamika Mallory, addressed the harrowing issues of racial discrimination that have continued to exist in society o...

Secrets of infinite depth: the makings of a poet
Secrets of infinite depth: the makings of a poet
Fighting Spirit: Gazzani talks terms’ final stretch
Fighting Spirit: Gazzani talks terms’ final stretch
A better model for tomorrow: Inclusion, freedom in dialogue for students in the classroom
A better model for tomorrow: Inclusion, freedom in dialogue for students in the classroom
85 candidates applied: Suffolk’s president to be named in 2018
85 candidates applied: Suffolk’s president to be named in 2018
Navigate Right
Navigate Left

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.
Timeline: Since SGA’s earlier firearms survey, there have been countless mass shootings in the US