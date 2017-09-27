Fenty Beauty shines bright like a diamond
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Robyn “Rihanna” Fenty has recently rocked the cosmetic industry with arguably the biggest launch of the year with “Fenty Beauty.” The launch on Sept. 8 left beauty bloggers and enthusiasts completely shaken. The line features a long-lasting matte foundation which includes 40 different shades, primer, a wide array of highlighters, mattifying blotting powder and paper, luminizing lip gloss, highlighters and touch up brushes. Though the product’s packaging may appear simplistic, the product itself emphasizes a diverse shade of skin tones, attitudes and cultures.
These new beauty products do not necessarily sell out in stores, but instead, the products always maintain an “in-stock” status. It is evident that this line remains inclusive, not only to women of color, but in the cosmetics industry as a whole.
The line is available at Sephora and FentyBeauty.com.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.