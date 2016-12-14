Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.
Suffolk holds only CAHME-accredited Master of Healthcare Administration Program in region

December 14, 2016Leave a Comment

Suffolk University’s Master of Healthcare Administration Program was recently accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME). Suffolk University is the only two universities with this accreditation in Massachusetts.

“There are only four CAHME-accredited programs in New England, of which our MHA Program is the only one,” said Director of Programs in Healthcare Administration and Chair of the Healthcare Administration Department Richard Gregg.

A Suffolk Master of Healthcare Administration can be earned either full or part time. The university’s MPH is one of its three healthcare degrees, along with an MBA/ Health specialized degree and a community health concentration option for the school’s MPA.

According to CAHME, In order for a graduate program in healthcare management to become accredited it must submit to a rigorous examination of its purpose, the curriculum, the student experience and the success of the graduates in the competitive job market.”

CAHME estimates that over 90 percent of graduates from CAHME Accredited Programs are placed in a healthcare management job within three months of graduation. Suffolk graduates with an MHA degree in 2015 reported a 100 percent employment rate.

 

Correction: In a previous version of this article, the program was incorrectly reported as “Suffolk’s Masters of Public Health degree,” of which there is no such program. In addition, it incorrectly reported that both Suffolk University and Boston University were the only CAHME-accredited MHA programs in New England. Suffolk University’s program is the only CAHME-accredited MHA Program in New England. 

