Prudential Center blooms with ‘Downton Abbey’ themed floral displays

Lindsay Normand, Staff WriterNovember 11, 2025
Lindsay Normand
BInBloom’s design for Lady Mary Talbot.

Fleur de Villes, a Vancouver-based traveling flower showcase, came to the Prudential Center Nov. 5-9. The dazzling flower displays were “Downton Abbey” themed following the release of the final film of the series.

Mannequins that represented fan-favorite characters with blooming wardrobes were set up throughout the shopping center. Visitors could also venture 750 feet to the top of the building to enjoy the ambiance of an English garden, high tea and evening cocktails, all accompanied by stunning views of the city.

Every display was designed and created by florists from the Boston area. Upon entry, the florists chose which character they wanted to bring to life with their magic touch.

Tara Brown was one of the florists from Petal Pushers Floral Studio based in Natick, Massachusetts. She and four other florists worked to adorn Mrs. Patmore, the cook, with an apron of blooms.

“We were late (entry), and there were only two characters left, so we chose the chef because we figured we could make her come alive,” said Brown.

The shop owner’s son works in the flower market, so he cast his idea to feature eggs cooking inside a skillet next to the character. Brown mentioned wanting to incorporate vibrant colors to achieve the character’s hair.

“We wanted her hair to really pop because she’s a redhead, so that would be the focal point,” said Brown.

Though the shop owner came up with most of the design, it was all hands on deck to execute it. They had about a week and a half to complete it. Brown said they worked between two and six hours every day, and they even briefly closed the shop so they could focus on their display.

It was the shop’s first time competing in an event like this, but the hard work paid off. Petal Pusher’s design of Mrs. Patmore not only won best in show, but also an honorable mention for winning the vote of the other competing florists. 

This five-day event drew in a lot of “Downton Abbey” viewers, enticing both nearby fans and those far away.

Sherry Lewis was staying in Boston for six days to do some sightseeing, but calls West Virginia home. She read about Fleurs de Villes’ Boston stop online and decided to check it out while she was in the city.

She expressed her admiration of the floral displays and hinted at how much of a “Downton Abbey” fan she was.

“It’s beautiful, it’s magnificent. In fact, my girlfriend and I, for her 60th birthday, just went to England this summer and toured the mansion ‘Downton Abbey,’” said Lewis.

Nathalie Arrua and Grace Mussemann had a much shorter distance to travel to attend the event. They are both students at Emerson College and are currently watching the period piece that inspired the displays together.

“I saw an ad for it on Instagram, and then promptly sent it to all of my friends that watch ‘Downton Abbey,’” said Arrua.

Both declared Tom Branson as their favorite character and agreed that the designers of his display were successful in representing the character.

“He looks so cute in his little chauffeur fit,” said Arrua. 

Fleur de Villes has hosted flower shows like this in 31 different cities, spanning the United States, Canada, England, Scotland and Australia. Each show has a unique theme and features the work of local florists. 

The name Fleur de Villes, which means “flowers of the cities,” demonstrates that vast reach and community connection that founders Tina Barkley and Karen Marshall hoped to have.

Their next show will be in Toronto, Canada. There, florists will showcase their artistry by designing floral outfits that capture the holiday season. 

About the Contributor
Lindsay Normand
Lindsay Normand, Staff Writer | she/her
Lindsay is a junior journalism major from Hudson, New Hampshire. In her spare time, she is most likely crocheting, reading, watching “Downton Abbey” or spending time with her family and friends.
