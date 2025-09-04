Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

SGA proposes increase to student activities fee at first meeting

The $6 increase would primarily serve performing arts groups
Maren Halpin, Editor-in-ChiefSeptember 4, 2025
Leo Woods

Suffolk University’s Student Government Association proposed a $6 increase to the student activities fee to support performing arts groups amid budget cuts at the association’s first meeting of the academic year Sept. 4.

The proposed increase, which the student Senate will vote on during their next meeting Sept. 11, would total $24,000 in additional funds. Suffolk’s performing arts groups, many of which have not yet received finalized budgets for the year and face potential budget cuts, would receive $20,000 of the additional funds according to SGA President Charlie Reyna-Demes. 

The remaining $4,000 would be budgeted to the Greek Council for events specifically open to all students, said Reyna-Demes. 

The increase would be charged to student accounts next semester, said Reyna-Demes, bringing the student activity fee from $115 to $121.

The headliner of SGA’s biannual concert will be announced at 4pm today and applications to be the opening act will open in the coming days, according to Reyna-Demes.

Voting for SGA elections will open September 22 through September 24.

