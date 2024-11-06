In the nation: Warren secures third term, mixed results for abortion measures across country

Warren wins her 3rd straight election

Elizabeth Warren won her third election for Massachusetts State Senator, defeating Republican John Deaton by a landslide, Masslive reports.

Around 8 p.m. on the 2024 Election Day, AP News released their race call notifying the public of Warren’s victory, over Swansea native Deaton, who recently branched off into the political field.

Warren on the other hand has added this third win onto her belt after her prior victories in 2012, where she was named the first woman to represent Massachusetts in the Senate, as well as her success again in 2018.

Former Harvard University Law Professor had thrown her hat in the ring memorable during the 2020 election, but withdrew in March of that year.

According to the Senator’s official website, Warren has assisted in securing debt for relief for college students of upwards of $750 million, as well as doubled federal funding for child care. These alongside other passions, like creating easily accessible over-the-counter hearing aids and additional funding for the opioid-epidemic, are some of the many policies that have proven Warren an efficient Senator and resulted in her firm stance in office.

Deaton’s attempt to overthrow Warren from her seat was a long shot, as the former marine and attorney had just taken the Republican representative slot on the ballot Sept. 3 after a three-way primary election between Deaton, Robert Antonellis and Ian Cain.

Though he was young in the game, he had big names, like billionaire Mark Cuban in his corner, who had been known for also endorsing Presidential candidate Kamala Harris during her.

Warren will not have to worry about Keaton’s threats and remarks of her political integrity, as she now holds her seat for the next six years as she carries out her third term as Massachusetts Senator.

Mixed results on abortion measures

Abortion access takes swift turns throughout the nation as states’ attempts to add protection for the right of abortions to their constitution pass and fail.

AP News reported that New York has officially amended their constitution, protecting their citizens against discriminations involving abortion and transgender rights.

Many conservatives held strongly against this amendment, specifically over the idea of transgender athletes playing on girls’ sports teams, but equally as sharp and strong liberal side won the battle with the majority of the notoriously blue states votes.

On the other side of things, much farther South in the United States, a similar amendment protecting the right to an abortion in Florida had also won a majority statewide, but did not surpass the 60% threshold needed to make an amendment on the state’s constitution.

Republican Gov. Ron Desantis takes his victory as his campaign that heavily advised against the initiative succeeds, leaving reproductive rights groups majorly set back in progress.

This will mark the first pro-abortion ballot measure to be unsuccessful since the 2022 Supreme Court overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Abortion rights were on the ballot for ten states this election season, including others such as Arizona, Colorado, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada and South Dakota.

All involved possible enshrinements of abortion protection within their state constitutions, further securing the path to reproductive rights across the country.

States notorious for both colors had ballot questions in regards to these amendments during their votes at the polls in the 2024 election, leaving the country at crossroads in the journey for abortion freedoms.