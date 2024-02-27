Career Center panel highlights alumni in politics

Leo Woods (Front, Left to Right) Nana-Korantema Koranteng, Enrique Pepén, political science Professor Christina Kulich, Madison Colburn, Doug Botelho and (back) Adriano Pucci.

Suffolk University’s Career Center welcomed students to hear from alumni working in politics at its panel, “Careers on Beacon and Capitol Hill” Feb. 21, with a goal to provide insight into possible paths after graduation.

The panel was comprised of four recent Suffolk political science graduates: Doug Botelho, chief of staff for Massachusetts Rep. Daniel M. Donahue, Adriano Pucci, communications director to Rep. Lou Correa (D-CA), Enrique Pepén, Boston City Councilor for District 5 and Madison Colburn, legislative aide for Massachusetts State Rep. Shirley Arriaga.

Moderated by Nana-Korantema Koranteng, assistant director for the Public Administration, Government & Law Career Community, panelists spoke on the experiences at Suffolk that led them to their current positions.

The panelists encouraged students to utilize Suffolk connections with programs like The Washington Center, a nonprofit organization that helps connect students with internships and provides academic seminars in Washington, D.C. with a goal of “creating flexible, immersive pathways to enhance the pipeline of diverse talent and build more equitable, inclusive workplaces and communities,” according to their website.

Pucci credited The Washington Center with setting up his path to a job in Washington. He did three academic seminars while at Suffolk and after graduating in 2021, started his position on Capitol Hill.

“Doing [The Washington Center] was life-changing,” Pucci said. “Because you have this idea of how Washington, D.C., works … you have this idea of what it’s like here, but you don’t understand it until you get here.”

Getting the immersive experience of working on Capitol Hill or with a nonprofit is key to finding where you want to go in your career, Pucci said.

Pepén, who was sworn in as a city councilor Jan. 1, said he’s found Suffolk alumni in every level of government he’s worked in. The connection of being a Ram has helped him build relationships with colleagues and find career opportunities.

“Suffolk is a family. That Suffolk Ramily is not a cliche, we’re out there and we are looking to take care of our own,” Pepén said.