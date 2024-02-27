Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal
New Headlines
Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal
Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal

Career Center panel highlights alumni in politics

Leo Woods, Photo EditorFebruary 27, 2024
%28Front%2C+Left+to+Right%29+Nana-Korantema+Koranteng%2C+Enrique+Pep%C3%A9n%2C+political+science+Professor+Christina+Kulich%2C++Madison+Colburn%2C+Doug+Botelho+and+%28back%29+Adriano+Pucci.
Leo Woods
(Front, Left to Right) Nana-Korantema Koranteng, Enrique Pepén, political science Professor Christina Kulich, Madison Colburn, Doug Botelho and (back) Adriano Pucci.

Suffolk University’s Career Center welcomed students to hear from alumni working in politics at its panel, “Careers on Beacon and Capitol Hill” Feb. 21, with a goal to provide insight into possible paths after graduation.

The panel was comprised of four recent Suffolk political science graduates: Doug Botelho, chief of staff for Massachusetts Rep. Daniel M. Donahue, Adriano Pucci, communications director to Rep. Lou Correa (D-CA), Enrique Pepén, Boston City Councilor for District 5 and Madison Colburn, legislative aide for Massachusetts State Rep. Shirley Arriaga.

Moderated by Nana-Korantema Koranteng, assistant director for the Public Administration, Government & Law Career Community, panelists spoke on the experiences at Suffolk that led them to their current positions.

The panelists encouraged students to utilize Suffolk connections with programs like The Washington Center, a nonprofit organization that helps connect students with internships and provides academic seminars in Washington, D.C. with a goal of “creating flexible, immersive pathways to enhance the pipeline of diverse talent and build more equitable, inclusive workplaces and communities,” according to their website.

Pucci credited The Washington Center with setting up his path to a job in Washington. He did three academic seminars while at Suffolk and after graduating in 2021, started his position on Capitol Hill.

“Doing [The Washington Center] was life-changing,” Pucci said. “Because you have this idea of how Washington, D.C., works … you have this idea of what it’s like here, but you don’t understand it until you get here.”

Getting the immersive experience of working on Capitol Hill or with a nonprofit is key to finding where you want to go in your career, Pucci said.

Pepén, who was sworn in as a city councilor Jan. 1, said he’s found Suffolk alumni in every level of government he’s worked in. The connection of being a Ram has helped him build relationships with colleagues and find career opportunities.

“Suffolk is a family. That Suffolk Ramily is not a cliche, we’re out there and we are looking to take care of our own,” Pepén said.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Campus
73 Tremont Street.
Tuition increases weigh on students' minds
SUPD Lieutenant Ramon Nunez and Captain Gerard Coletta at a SGA meeting Feb. 9, 2022.
‘Throwing more guns at a problem doesn’t create less violence’: Students grapple with prospect of arming SUPD
Students on the 2023 environmental track of Alternative Spring Break trip in Prince William Forest Park in Virginia.
Alternative Spring Break set to serve across nation this spring
Adam Marotta/Contributing Graphic Designer
Boston City Council celebrates Black businesses for Black History month
Courtesy of Nika Chelnokova.
Suffolk Law strives to make change in Ukraine war
Mild weather ahead following cold stint
Mild weather ahead following cold stint
More in News
In the nation: Mass. Attorney General sues Milton, nursing student killed in Georgia, airman self-immolates in support of Palestine
In the nation: Mass. Attorney General sues Milton, nursing student killed in Georgia, airman self-immolates in support of Palestine
False spring ahead for first week of March
False spring ahead for first week of March
In the nation: Warren challenger emerges, Alabama Supreme Court rules frozen embryos children, two charged in Super Bowl parade shooting, Walshe sentenced for fraud
In the nation: Warren challenger emerges, Alabama Supreme Court rules frozen embryos children, two charged in Super Bowl parade shooting, Walshe sentenced for fraud
Adam Marotta/Contributing Graphic Designer
City council changes name of Roxbury library, discusses BPS including ESOL classes for parents
Students feel impacts of increasing rent, low apartment inventory in Boston
Students feel impacts of increasing rent, low apartment inventory in Boston
SUPD police car sits across from the Samia Academic Center
Kelly, Lamb discuss arming SUPD in SGA
More in Suffolk News
Dr. Imari K. Paris Jeffries, president and CEO of Embrace Boston, delivers the keynote address at the MLK Creating the Dream award ceremony.
'Creating the Dream' award honors campus leaders
Shirley Royster, Kim Wilson and Karen White during the Anti-HIV Stigma Campaign; A Black Woman’s Perspective panel. Courtesy of Michael J. Clark.
CSDI, BSU host panel to combat HIV/AIDS stigma, healthcare disparities among Black women
In the nation: Shooting shocks Kansas City, Monkey remains found in travelers bag at Logan Airport, Senate passes aid for Ukraine, Israel, House impeaches Mayorkas
In the nation: Shooting shocks Kansas City, Monkey remains found in traveler's bag at Logan Airport, Senate passes aid for Ukraine, Israel, House impeaches Mayorkas
Suffolk students pose for a picture in front of the White House in Washington D.C. Courtesy of Swara Gurau.
Suffolk students take trip to D.C. in partnership with Washington Center
Latinas in Law logo.
Suffolk’s Latinas in Law brings representation to campus and beyond
Adam Marotta/Contributing Graphic Designer
Boston joins Lunar New Year Celebration, declines grants for parks and recreation, establishes new landmark
About the Contributor
Leo Woods, Photo Editor | he/him

Leo is a senior political science major with a minor in journalism from Clinton, Connecticut. He has photographed political events, protests, performing arts groups and documented Boston Pride for the People for the History Project. Outside of Suffolk, Leo is an avid Dungeons and Dragons player and podcast listener. After graduation, he plans on attending law school and working in politics.

Follow Leo on X @leowoods108

The Suffolk Journal

Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.
The Suffolk Journal • © 2024 The Suffolk Journal • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Suffolk Journal Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *