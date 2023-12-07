Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

Provost Julie Sandell announces retirement

Shealagh Sullivan, Editor-in-ChiefDecember 7, 2023
73+Tremont
Leo Woods
73 Tremont

Suffolk University Provost Julie Sandell will retire at the end of the academic year, the university announced Dec. 6 in an email to members of the Suffolk community obtained by The Journal.

[Sandell] has been an incredible leader, colleague, and advocate for Suffolk, our academic program, and our students,” said Suffolk President Marisa Kelly in the email.

Sandell began at Suffolk in 2019 and, according to Kelly, led the COVID-19 Task Force and helped implement initiatives of Suffolk’s 2025 plan.

The university will begin looking for a new provost in January, said Kelly. The search committee will be chaired by Vice President of Communications Greg Gatlin, and will include faculty and staff members. Students will have the opportunity to meet with provost candidates and give feedback, the university confirmed. 

“I want to underscore how grateful I am for her leadership and hard work. She has been an impactful member of our community,” said Kelly.
