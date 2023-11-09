In the nation: authorities bust Boston, Virginia brothel ring, SAG-AFTRA reaches tentative deal

Three people charged with running brothel network that catered to Greater Boston, Virginia

Three people were charged Nov. 8 after authorities busted a brothel ring in Virginia that also has locations in the Greater Boston area, according to the Associated Press.

People involved were elected officials, government contractors and military officers, according to The Boston Globe.

“This commercial sex ring was built on secrecy and exclusivity, catering to a wealthy, well-connected clientele,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy at a news conference.

Those arrested were 41-year-old Han Lee of Cambridge, 68-year-old James Lee of Torrance, California, and 30-year-old Junmyung Lee, of Dedham. The trio was charged with conspiracy to coerce and entice others to travel to engage in illegal sexual activity, according to the Associated Press.

Torrance allegedly illegally obtained $550,000 in COVID-19 relief funds, according to the Globe.

Massachusetts locations were found in Watertown and Cambridge. In Virginia, the network also had locations in Tysons and Fairfax, and another outside of Washington D.C., according to the Associated Press.

High-end apartments with monthly rent prices as high as $3,660 were used and clients paid roughly $600 per hour for services.

SAG-AFTRA strike ends with tentative deal

SAG-AFTRA reached a tentative deal Nov. 8, ending a 118 day strike, the entertainment industry’s longest, Nov. 9.

The new contract, valued at over a billion dollars, includes wage increases, protections from industry AI use, streaming bonuses, pay increases for background performers and protections specifically for diverse communities, according to a Nov. 8 update released by the union.

“We have arrived at a contract that will enable SAG-AFTRA members from every category to build sustainable careers. Many thousands of performers now and into the future will benefit from this work,” the release stated.

The strike began July 14 when actors joined industry writers on the picket lines, making history in the first double strike in the entertainment industry in over 60 years.

Following the tentative agreement, ratification of the deal is needed prior to taking effect.