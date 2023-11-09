Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

In the nation: authorities bust Boston, Virginia brothel ring, SAG-AFTRA reaches tentative deal

Sarah Roberts and Maren HalpinNovember 9, 2023
Leo Woods

Three people charged with running brothel network that catered to Greater Boston, Virginia

Three people were charged Nov. 8 after authorities busted a brothel ring in Virginia that also has locations in the Greater Boston area, according to the Associated Press

People involved were elected officials, government contractors and military officers, according to The Boston Globe

“This commercial sex ring was built on secrecy and exclusivity, catering to a wealthy, well-connected clientele,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy at a news conference. 

Those arrested were 41-year-old Han Lee of Cambridge, 68-year-old James Lee of Torrance, California, and 30-year-old Junmyung Lee, of Dedham. The trio was charged with conspiracy to coerce and entice others to travel to engage in illegal sexual activity, according to the Associated Press.

Torrance allegedly illegally obtained $550,000 in COVID-19 relief funds, according to the Globe.

Massachusetts locations were found in Watertown and Cambridge. In Virginia, the network also had locations in Tysons and Fairfax, and another outside of Washington D.C., according to the Associated Press.

High-end apartments with monthly rent prices as high as $3,660 were used and clients paid roughly $600 per hour for services. 

 

SAG-AFTRA strike ends with tentative deal

SAG-AFTRA reached a tentative deal Nov. 8, ending a 118 day strike, the entertainment industry’s longest, Nov. 9. 

The new contract, valued at over a billion dollars, includes wage increases, protections from industry AI use, streaming bonuses, pay increases for background performers and protections specifically for diverse communities, according to a Nov. 8 update released by the union.

“We have arrived at a contract that will enable SAG-AFTRA members from every category to build sustainable careers. Many thousands of performers now and into the future will benefit from this work,” the release stated.

The strike began July 14 when actors joined industry writers on the picket lines, making history in the first double strike in the entertainment industry in over 60 years.

Following the tentative agreement, ratification of the deal is needed prior to taking effect.
About the Contributors
Sarah Roberts, News Editor | she/her
Sarah is a senior from Taunton, Mass. majoring in print and web journalism. She’s on the cross country and indoor/outdoor track and field teams. When she’s not running along the Charles or doing laps on the track in Eastie, you will probably find her in a coffee shop. Sarah is a coffee connoisseur and enjoys trying new coffee places frequently. In her free time if she isn’t reading, she’s watching some true crime shows or rewatching Gilmore Girls for the hundredth time. After college, she hopes to work in investigative journalism.
Maren Halpin, Asst. News Editor | she/her
Maren is a sophomore print/web journalism major with a minor in political science from Milford, Massachusetts. When she’s not in The Journal office, you can find Maren at a program council meeting or in Suffolk’s orientation office. In her free time, she loves to go to her favorite coffee shops, listen to Noah Kahan, Hozier and Taylor Swift on repeat, explore the city and spend time with family and friends. Maren is passionate about politics and hopes to go into political journalism in the future. 
Leo Woods, Photo Editor | he/him

Leo is a senior political science major with a minor in journalism from Clinton, Conn. He has photographed political events, protests, performing arts groups and documented Boston Pride for the People for the History Project. Outside of Suffolk, Leo is an avid Dungeons and Dragons player and podcast listener. After graduation, he plans on attending law school and working in politics.

Follow Leo on Twitter @leowoods108

