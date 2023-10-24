Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

What happens at Ramlagio, stays at Ramlagio

Ending off Suffolk Weekend, casino-themed ‘Ramlagio’ brings Suffolk community together
Joshua Yanes, Journal ContributorOctober 24, 2023
Suffolk+students%2C+alumni%2C+family+and+community+members+play+Wheel+of+Fortune+during+Saturdays+Ramlagio.
Joshua Yanes
Suffolk students, alumni, family and community members play “Wheel of Fortune” during Saturday’s Ramlagio.

Suffolk University hosted its second Suffolk “Ramlagio” casino night Oct. 21, as one of its closing ceremonies to Suffolk Weekend. Alongside “Ramlagio,” the night also celebrated the fifth anniversary of the Suffolk CARES Pantry.

As community members walked into the building, the first sight greeting them was the CARES Pantry booth, giant cardboard poker chips stacked at the edges of the first steps of each floor’s staircase and a lit-up sign along the first floor railing with the word “RAMS” displayed on it.

As the night began, University President Marisa Kelly started off with a speech acknowledging a successful five years for the CARES Pantry.

Kelly also wanted to acknowledge that all proceeds from the night go to the pantry.

Suffolk families and students had the opportunity to play several games on each floor of the building. “Family Feud” and roulette were on the ground floor, with blackjack and “Wheel of Fortune” on each of the other floors of the building.

Brian Griffin and his son Justin Griffin spent a lot of time at the “Wheel of Fortune,” betting and winning several times. 

“It’s nice to spend time with my family and show our support for my daughter. Justin was impressed by her college life here,” said Brian Griffin.

Peter Darigo, a Suffolk alum, played blackjack with his son, Justin Darigo, a broadcast journalism student.

“I already knew the school was good, I went here, but we never had this when I went here. And the Suffolk CARES Pantry just shows that they care about our kids and are giving back to the students,” said Peter Darigo. 

The Ramifications, Pasión Latina, Tip Tap Toe and other student groups put on live performances.

“Everything was wonderful, but the main thing I know my son wants is the Bruins tickets,” said Michael Najarian Jr., father of Michael Najarian III, assistant sports editor at The Suffolk Journal.

The Bruins tickets were one of 16 prizes that were listed for the night, including Pete Davidson tickets, chocolate tour tickets and Dunkin’ gift cards.

Ramlagio ended off Suffolk Weekend, which also included a cornhole tournament, alumni-focused events, a Ghosts and Gravestones bus tour, a tour of a Bosch Wang Center and a Boston Common scavenger hunt.

Throughout the week, “Ramlagio” had been promoted on campus through games or other activities for students to partake in, such as scratch tickets that could win the students tickets for the event or small slips that would give you extra tickets for the raffle for the night’s big prizes.
