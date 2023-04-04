OPINION: Taylor Swift is enchanting fans with the Eras Tour; even the ones without tickets

Dear reader: this is a sad, beautiful, tragic story. It’s been a long time coming, but Taylor Swift is finally back on stage. After canceling her tour during the COVID-19 pandemic, the singer, who recently released her 10th studio album “Midnights,” is on a unique tour celebrating the eras of her career.

Swift made history as the first woman to headline the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, with two sold-out shows. However, due to the infamous Ticketmaster glitch, many fans — also known as “Swifties” — are still searching for ways to participate in this enchanting night.

As a huge international Swiftie who has never seen her live, I couldn’t help but scream when she announced the Foxborough shows dates back in November. My passion for Swift and her music got me into an eight-hour virtual line to get a presale code.

The ticket demand was bigger than the whole sky and, unfortunately, I wasn’t one of the lucky ones. On top of that, the general sale got canceled, leaving fans like myself feeling betrayed.

The fiasco left a lot of Swifties without a ticket and filled the reselling market with treacherous scalpers scaling up the prices. What was supposed to be a fun process turned out to be a nightmare.

Even though there are still some tickets for upcoming shows available, the prices are untouchable. Seats behind the stage are being sold for $800 and floor tickets are more than $4000. There’s no doubt that the show looks magnificent and is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, but we know all too well that scalpers made it unaffordable for the majority.

When Swift kicked off the tour in Glendale, Arizona, the city temporarily changed its name to Swift City. Right after the very first night of the three-hour concert, my page on TikTok was loaded with videos. Sparks flew and what I felt from just watching some of those videos was unexplainable.

Everything was gorgeous. There are more costume changes than I can count and it feels like you are experiencing multiple shows in one night as Swift passes through every era of her life. From her debut album “Taylor Swift” to “Midnights,” without forgetting “Evermore,” the show is clearly unforgettable.

My heart was filled with joy for Swiftand my fellow Swifties having the time of their lives, but at the same time, watching bits of the concert only made my desire to buy tickets even bigger. I opened StubHub and in a blink of an eye, the prices got even higher. That could have only meant one thing: people are desperate.

Swift has already stopped in Glendale, Vegas and Arlington. The urge to hop on a plane and follow her steps gets bigger every day. Massachusetts is one of the states with the highest resale prices, making New England fans lose hope. But Swifties are fearless and won’t give up.

While scrolling through Twitter, I found the account @ErasTourResell. Fans run the account and it is a hub to find tickets at face value or for even cheaper. They drop tickets daily and prices get lower on the day of the concert. Even though they have more than 70k followers, finding affordable tickets to watch the show is still an opportunity for fans.

I am gambling with luck and waiting for a ticket to her stop in Foxborough. Maybe there’s an invisible string tying me to a coveted ticket. I will be at Gillette Stadium no matter what it takes. Even if I don’t get a ticket, I will be screaming, crying and dancing in the parking lot from the other side of the door.

Long story short, the Eras Tour is THE event of the year and definitely will be remembered. Are you ready for it?