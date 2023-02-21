5+Movies+That+Prove+Cate+Blanchett+Is+The+Ultimate+GOAT+of+Hollywood

The 2023 Oscars season is approaching, and many talented women are in the running for best actress. Nominees Ana de Armas, Michelle Williams, Andrea Riseborough, Michelle Yeoh and Cate Blanchett showed outstanding acting throughout the year and are now waiting for the Academy’s decision.

Due to her exceptional acting skills and powerful acting in “Tár,” the sophomore Oscar winner Cate Blanchett has been receiving many accolades and might be one of the strongest contestants for the 95th Oscars Awards. In honor of her accomplishments, here’s a list of some of the best movies of her extensive and impressive career.

The Aviator (2004)

“The Aviator” is a film about the life of Howard Huges (Leonardo DiCaprio), an aviation pioneer and director of the movie “Hell’s Angel.” In this picture that resulted in her first Oscar statuette, Blanchett plays the acclaimed actress Katharine Hepburn.

Her performance was precise and bold. While mimicking Hepburn’s accent and gestures, Blanchett did her job by giving the audience a more intimate portrayal of the iconic star of “Bringing Up Baby.”

The movie was nominated for 11 categories and won five at the 77th Academy Awards. According to the critics and the public, Blanchett was an icon portraying another icon in this movie.

Blue Jasmine (2013)

In this role, Blanchett is Jasmine, a former New York socialite who flies to San Francisco to live with her sister hoping for a fresh start in her life. However, she is forced to adapt to a new — and less posh — way of living while facing anxiety and depression. Blanchett’s character is complex and fragmented, and her portrayal makes it impossible for audiences to look away.

Director Woody Allen’s dark comedy received 12 awards, including an Oscar and a Golden Globe in the best actress category to Blanchett. It is a profound movie that, in the end, makes the viewers reflect on who they truly are.

Carol (2015)

Blanchett plays the glamorous but miserable Carol in a romantic melodrama about passionate and forbidden love. Based on the 1952 novel “The Price of Salt,” an aspiring young photographer, Therese (Rooney Mara), falls for Blanchett’s character, and they both develop a beautiful but turbulent relationship.

“Carol” illustrates the anguish of life for queer women in the 1950s while exploring questions about identity, friendship, family and sacrifices people make in the name of love. It is a top-tier movie, and Blanchett’s acting is at its finest.

Ocean’s 8 (2018)

“Ocean’s 8” is a heist movie (from the same universe as George Cloney’s iconic “Ocean’s 11”) about an all-female team that decides to rob a $150 million Cartier diamond necklace at the Met Gala. With Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway and Sarah Paulson, Blanchett’s character Lou is a famous club owner who also runs a legitimate catering business.

This movie is a comedy-action that doesn’t make the audience overthink. It has fun scenes, some unexpected twists and unique moments. While Bullock is the protagonist playing Cloney’s character’s sister, Lou would have made a better leader. She plays a fierce and reckless part, and her outfits are some of the highlights of the film.

Tár (2022)

In this movie, Blanchett is the renowned fictional musician and conductor of a famous German Orchestra, Lydia Tár. Her impressive career includes rerecordings of the most famous symphonies, and she is weeks away from one of the greatest accomplishments in her profession when her life takes an obscure path.

With everything and everyone conspiring against her, Tár develops a series of mental problems, leading to her downfall. This movie approaches several relevant topics in the modern world, such as the cancellation culture, the #MeToo movement and the question of separating the art from the artist.

Blanchett, who recently won the BAFTA award for her performance in Tár, flawlessly portrays a true art monster. The movie won more than 10 awards in 2022 and 2023 and is running for six categories in the Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Actress and Original Screenplay.

Blanchett is undoubtedly one of the greatest and most gifted actresses of the century. Throughout her career, she’s had 166 wins and 364 nominations due to her remarkable work in the cinematography industry.

Loved by the audience and the critics, the Australian actress has built a legacy. Now it’s time to sit back, relax and enjoy these five movies and all of her filmography and hope for another win at the Oscars this year.

Follow Elise on Twitter @elisefacoelho