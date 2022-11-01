Spooky+season+wrapped+up+with+the+best+releases+from+October

Spooky season is over and we’re in the thick of autumn leaves falling, hot apple cider and the gobble gobble of turkey dinners right around the corner.

Catch up on all the best new releases from last month.

“Lift Me Up” by Rihanna

R&B goddess Rihanna is back in business with her first new solo music release since her album “ANTI,” which was released in 2016.

The song is not what many fans were expecting. Rihanna is known for her synth heavy, upbeat music often found on the dance floor. “Lift Me Up,” which is the first single from the “Wakanda Forever” soundtrack, is a slow ballad, highlighting the importance of support in times of struggle.

With delicate piano, heavy acoustic strings and angelic background vocals, Rihanna shows listeners that, in her absence, she has not compromised her talent. The song is an intense performance of emotion, and will be a beautiful addition to the film’s tribute to the late “Black Panther” actor Chadwick Boseman.

“Blue Rev” by Alvvays

The Canadian indie-pop band “Alvvays” released their third studio album titled “Blue Rev” on Oct. 7.

The band’s sound falls in line with the underground, house party pop band style, but the talent is nothing short of spectacular. Leading on vocals and guitar, Molly Rankin commands the listeners’ attention with her raspy tone, wide range and powerful presence on each track. Instrumentals, made up of guitar, keyboard, bass and drums, are complementary to the lyrics and levels provided by Rankin.

The band is so young in the industry, yet “Blue Rev” shows they have the dynamic, talent and energy to sell out small venues — and make it one of the best concerts you’ve ever attended. Standing room only is something to be easily achieved, and “sold out” written under their name is expected.

“EDGING” by Blink-182

Long-time fans of Blink-182 were thrilled to wake up to the release of “EDGING” on Oct. 14, the first new music from the band since 2019 featuring the original trio of Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge, who departed from the band in 2015.

The single is reminiscent of the band’s early 2000s punk-rock sound. Nostalgic, colorful and full of dirty imagery, it’s as if the group is still rocking away in their 20s. The vocals feel autotuned, and aren’t what they used to be, but after everything this band has been through, how could they be?

The track as a whole is just a tad overproduced, with not enough of Barker’s drum skills highlighted. However, anyone who enjoyed the band’s most popular albums “Enema Of The State” or “Take Off Your Pants and Jacket” should find some joy in the number, and even more joy in the news of the band’s upcoming new album and world tour.

“The Loneliest Time” by Carly Rae Jepsen

Known for her chart-topping 2010’s viral hit “Call Me Maybe,” Carly Rae Jepsen is back in the music scene with a mature look at life and love with her new album “The Loneliest Time.”

Jepsen’s vocals haven’t changed much, and her tone is easily recognizable throughout the track list. The production is upbeat, bubbly and exciting; which is everything a for-radio pop album should be.

Jepsen pulls in surprising rock elements in “Joshua Tree,” and they work well for her. Her songwriting is above average, with a catchy hook in each number and mature themes woven carefully into the writing. With “The Loneliest Time” coming after Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia,” it’s not too bold to assume disco-pop is making a resurgence.

“Shirt” by SZA

Riding on the high of being profiled by Lizzo for the Time’s “Next 100” list, SZA has dropped her single “Shirt.”

Known for teasing samples and studio recording Soundcloud tracks, “Shirt” has finally been released in the highest quality on all platforms. The release included a music video directed by Dave Meyers starring acclaimed actor LaKieth Stanford.

“Shirt” is traditional SZA: talented lyricism, glamourous vocals and an absolutely flawless production. SZA’s rhythm is complemented beautifully by the best, and the star’s “story of disposing of one’s burdens” is complex, mature and yet still an easy listen.

Follow Emily on Twitter @emilyhbeatty