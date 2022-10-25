Play+your+way+through+spooky+season+with+these+frightfully+fun+video+games

The scariest time of the year is right around the corner, but not everyone likes to leave the house to celebrate and one can only watch so many movies. For anyone looking for a way to celebrate Halloween besides the typical festivities, here are some spooky video games to get you into the Halloween spirit.

The Mortuary Assistant

“The Mortuary Assistant” is a recent drop, guaranteed to leave avid horror fans impressed. In such an overwhelming world of content, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to find a well-made horror game that stands out. The player will take on the role of an apprenticeship at the Riverfield Mortuary, which entails embalming dead bodies. After arriving late one night to help the player’s boss, the apprentice will find they got more than they bargained for when they’re tasked with finding out which dead body is possessed by a demon. ‘The Mortuary Assistant” checks all the boxes— demons, dead bodies and jump scares. If you’re not frightened easily, this game is for you.

Available on Steam

Little Nightmares I & II

If you’re looking for a game to give you the creeps that isn’t too difficult, this is the one for you. With its spine-chilling monsters and graphics, this puzzle-platform game will have you feeling the Halloween spirit. Though the first game is only one-player, if you’re looking for some two-player fun the second “Little Nightmares” has got you covered. Players find themselves as a little girl who’s trying to escape a creepy mansion full of monsters. It doesn’t necessarily matter which game you decide to play in terms of the story, as the second game is the prequel to the first one. Though still not quite as scary as “The Mortuary Assistant,” I can’t promise the monsters in this game won’t keep you up at night.

Available on Steam, Nintendo Switch, Xbox and Playstation

Dead by Daylight

Another great game to play with friends or alone, “Dead by Daylight” has a few different play styles, so there’s something for everyone. The fun part is players can choose if they want to play as a “killer” or “survivor,” so it’s whichever is up their alley. In this 4 vs. 1 survival game, four players are up against one killer and must repair a set amount of generators in order to power their escape gates before the killer sends them all to the “entity.” This game is also great for those who are fans of popular horror movies and games, as the game features licensed killers and characters from “Scream,” “Halloween,” “Saw,” “Resident Evil” and more. Though the game can be a learning curve, it has plenty of replay value if you’re up to the challenge. The game also does an annual Halloween event, so if you play right now you can look forward to fun in-game decorations, events and rewards.

Available on Steam, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, Playstation and mobile devices

Phasmophobia

Although a few of the previous games are multiplayer, for those looking for something to play with friends for some Halloween fun, “Phasmophobia” is the best. Put on your ghost-hunting suits and prepare to track down some spirits. In this award-winning game, there’s a level for everyone. Players can choose maps from small to giant, and play on difficulties from beginner to nightmare mode, giving players the chance to find what’s right for them. Though this game can definitely be scary, I would say it’s right in the middle for those who aren’t scared easily but also still want to sleep peacefully. “Phasmophobia” also does a Halloween event, with players being able to get extra points for finding candy and jack-o-lanterns on the map, and will get a special Halloween trophy if they complete enough spooky objectives.

Available on Steam

Luigi’s Mansion 3

The last one on this list goes out to those who get scared to get up and walk through the dark hallway to get water at night. “Luigi’s Mansion 3” is a two-time award-winning game, following the series that’s evolved over the years. In this action-adventure game, players will take on the role of Luigi as they catch ghosts and solve puzzles to save Mario and friends. If you want a game that will put you in a spooky mood without any scary factors, this one’s for you.

Available on Nintendo Switch

