Volleyball snaps skid with victory against Salve Regina

The Suffolk University’s women’s volleyball team took to the Ridgeway home court on Wednesday looking to end a four-match losing streak. They accomplished exactly that, defeating the visiting Salve Regina Seahawks 3-1.

The Rams took home the win in four sets, improving their conference record to 2-3 and bringing home a much needed victory.

“Our defense and serve-receive passing was the key to that whole match,” said head coach Scott Blanchard. “It had a lot to do with primary passing and defense.”

The Rams had previously dropped four straight games, including three at the SUNY New Paltz Hawks Invitational over the long weekend. Prior to the invitational, the Rams had also lost to Commonwealth Coast Conference foe Wentworth on Oct. 4.

The meeting between the Rams and the Seahawks on Wednesday was just the third time both teams have squared off, with Salve having won both prior games. It was also the first time Suffolk hosted Salve.

Statistically, Harmony Johnson and McKenna Keowen led the Rams, with each producing double-doubles. Johnson recorded a 39 assist and a 14 dig double-double, while Keowen had 15 kills and 12 digs.

Other important contributors for the Rams on Wednesday were sophomores Jess Weber and Alina Nowakowski, plus junior Jasmine James. Weber recorded 11 kills and three digs, with Nowakowski contributing seven kills, four blocks and a dig. James added six kills and three blocks.

Another part of the Rams success was senior Kenzley Bell. Honored before the game for joining the Suffolk 1,000 dig club, and becoming just the third Ram to do so, Bell had another big showing for the Rams. She added another 29 digs to her statline, helping Suffolk get the win.

“Kenzley is the backbone of our defense. As Kenzley goes, we go,” said Blanchard when asked about Bell’s contributions. “She has been a tremendous player for the time she’s been here… she’s the ultimate team player. She was outstanding Wednesday, as was Morgan Kelsey and Tatum Kalt.”

Suffolk’s win improved their record to 14-9 overall on the season, with five games remaining on the regular season slate. Four of those games are against CCC opponents, including showdowns against Roger Williams University and Curry College.

“We’ve put ourselves in a pretty decent position,” Blanchard said when asked about the road ahead. “If we can play like we did against Salve, we’ll be fine down the stretch. If we can do what we do best, control the ball and attack, we’ll be fine.”

