Ally Colburn: Suffolk lacrosse’s inaugural star sets the standard

Coburn on the attack during a 14-9 loss against UMass Boston March 6 (courtesy of Ally Colburn)

Suffolk women’s lacrosse’s freshman attacker Ally Colburn is helping lay the foundation for the inaugural era of the team one goal at a time.

A psychology major from Branford, Connecticut, Colburn didn’t always picture herself playing college lacrosse. In fact, she didn’t even go through the traditional recruiting process. At one of Suffolk’s admitted students days in April 2024, Colburn noticed the women’s lacrosse table and thought nothing of it at first.

“My dad actually made me go up to the stand and talk to the coach,” said Colburn. “I always thought about playing in college, but I never really took the steps to make it happen. My dad is the reason why I’m here.”

Colburn says she first picked up a lacrosse stick in the fifth grade. What started as just something to do for fun quickly became a full-on family activity.

“We’re a lacrosse-heavy family,” she says. “Once everyone else started playing, I fell in love with it too. I’m really competitive. I think that’s what drew me in.”

Colburn says her transition from high school to college lacrosse has been different than she expected. She notes that college is faster, more physical and contains a lot more strategy than what she experienced in high school.

But Colburn hasn’t let the adjustment discourage her. As an attacker on a roster made up mostly of freshmen and sophomores, she says she has found not just a team but a tight-knit community.

“We’re all very close because we’re all in the same boat,” said Colburn. “I made so many of my closest friends because of lacrosse. If I didn’t have the team, I don’t think I would be here.”

With a team of only 16 players when a full field needs 12, there are occasional setbacks according to Colburn. Despite this they still manage to come out on top. For Colburn, one moment stands out so far: their first-ever game and win against Dean College in February.

“We didn’t know what to expect, it was our very first game,” said Colburn. “We all had so much heart and hustle in that game, everyone gave it their all.”

In just a couple of months, Colburn has scored a total of 56 goals this season through 12 games. She attributes these accomplishments to hard work and also her teammates.

“It’s not just about one person. They really know how to work with me and set it up so I can score,” said Colburn.

Colburn also gives thanks to her coaches, who she says have been a great help in building morale and strength.

“There are so many coaches who just yell at you,” she says. “But here, they actually tell you what to do to get better. They care.”

As for motivation? Colburn says she finds inspiration in both her team at Suffolk and her family, particularly her dad.

“My dad was always such a huge supporter for me,” said Colburn. “He watches every single game. I always play for him to make him proud. I also just never want to let down my teammates, and my teammates never want to let anyone else down, we really have each other’s backs.”

With so much already accomplished in just her first year, Colburn says she is excited for what’s ahead.

“We’re only going to get better. I’m looking forward to adding more numbers to the team and seeing where we can go,” said Colburn. “This is just the beginning.”